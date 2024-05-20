Norwegian Cruise Line CEO says millennials and Gen Z are the ‘fastest growing' segment

Norwegian Cruise Line CEO Harry Sommer told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday that younger generations are becoming more interested in the company's offerings.

Shares of Norwegian jumped on Monday after management raised guidance for the second time this month.

According to Sommer, Norwegian continues to see demand among its target customer base, "middle and upper tier income consumers."

"We appeal obviously to older customers, but millennial and Gen Z is the fastest-growing segment of our cruising right now," he said. "They're coming, they're enjoying it, they see the value for the money, but they also appreciate the guest experience."

Shares jumped on Monday, closing up 7.56%, after Norwegian raised its full year-guidance. This is the second time the company has raised its guidance this month, having done so at the beginning of May when it reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

According to Sommer, Norwegian continues to see demand among its target customer base, "middle and upper tier income consumers." He added that the company is seeing positive booking patterns and "great booked positions" for the future.

Sommer highlighted one way his company is trying to appeal to wealthier customers: its luxury "ship-within a ship" concept, which he said could be ideal for multigenerational cruisegoers.

"Maybe the rich grandparents want to be in pure luxury, where they have all the amenities, concierge, butler, private dining," Sommer said, adding, "but still have the amenities of a big ship, with lots of entertainment, other dining venues, lots of activities to do at night."

