Nobel Peace Prize 2024 awarded to Japanese atomic bomb survivor organization Nihon Hidankyo

Japanese atomic bomb survivor organization Nihon Hidankyo won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday in recognition of the organization's efforts to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee said the grassroots movement, which was established in 1956 in response to the atomic bomb attacks of August 1945, had "worked tirelessly" to raise awareness about the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of using nuclear weapons.

"Gradually, a powerful international norm developed, stigmatising the use of nuclear weapons as morally unacceptable. This norm has become known as 'the nuclear taboo'. The testimony of the Hibakusha – the survivors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki – is unique in this larger context," it added.

The committee said that while it is encouraging that no nuclear weapon has been used in war in nearly 80 years, it is "alarming that today this taboo against the use of nuclear weapons is under pressure."

The Norwegian Nobel Committee said it had not been able to contact Nihon Hidankyo yet, but that "it hoped to do so very soon."

The committee has previously sought to spotlight the issue of nuclear weapons, awarding the peace prize to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) in 2017.

Winners of the Nobel Prize typically receive 11 million Swedish krona ($1.06 million), although multiple winners share the sum.

