New York Gov. Hochul will not remove Mayor Eric Adams ‘right now'

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is set to announce Thursday afternoon that she will not remove embattled New York City Mayor Eric Adams from office "right now," according to a source familiar with the situation.

But Hochul plans to impose strict "guardrails" on her fellow Democrat's administration, the source said.

Hochul has scheduled a 4 p.m. ET news conference to discuss her decision about Adams, who was indicted last year on federal criminal corruption charges.

The governor on Tuesday held a series of meetings with political figures to discuss Adams' fate. A day earlier, four New York City deputy mayors announced they had resigned, a move that Hochul said "raises serious questions about the long-term future of this Mayoral administration."

Since being indicted, Adams has sought to curry favor with President Donald Trump, a Republican widely unpopular in the heavily Democratic city.

The Department of Justice last week asked a judge in U.S. District Court in Manhattan to dismiss the case.

The judge, Dale Ho, conducted a hearing on that request Wednesday but ended it by saying he would rule later.

Seven federal prosecutors, including the interim Manhattan U.S. Attorney, resigned in protest of an order by a top DOJ official to dismiss the case.

The DOJ argues that the dismissal is necessary to avoid harming Adams' ability to cooperate with the Trump administration's immigration enforcement policies, and his ability to seek reelection this year.

Adams last week agreed to allow federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents onto Riker's Island, the city's huge jail complex.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.