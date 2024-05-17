Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

New York crypto personality used ‘Seinfeld' joke in fraud, feds reveal

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

Joey Delvalle | NBCU Photo Bank | NBCUniversal | Getty Images
  • A New York man swindled more than $1.3 million from friends, neighbors and investors by, among other things, getting them to invest in bogus real estate projects involving a company named after a joke in the classic TV comedy "Seinfeld," and a fictitious cryptocurrency, federal prosecutors said.
  • Thomas John Sfraga "held himself out as the owner and principal of multiple businesses, including Vandelay Contracting Corp. and Build Strong Homes LLC," the Brooklyn U.S. Attorney's Office said.
  • "In the television show 'Seinfeld,' the character George [Costanza] falsely claimed to have interviewed for a job with the fictional company Vandelay Industries," prosecutors noted.
  • Sfraga, who assumed the crypto personality of "T.J. Stone," pitched himself as a serial entrepreneur with experience in real estate development, media relations, podcasting and cryptocurrencies, prosecutors said.
Jason Alexander as George Costanza.  
Maria McCarty | NBCU Photo Bank | NBCUniversal | Getty Images
Jason Alexander as George Costanza.  

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Yada, yada, yada, this cryptocurrency crook isn't laughing now.

A New York man swindled more than $1.3 million from friends, neighbors and investors by among other things getting them to invest in bogus real estate projects involving a company named after a joke in the classic TV comedy "Seinfeld," and a fictitious cryptocurrency, federal prosecutors said Friday.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Thomas John Sfraga, 55, from 2019 through 2022 "held himself out as the owner and principal of multiple businesses, including Vandelay Contracting Corp. and Build Strong Homes LLC," the Brooklyn U.S. Attorney's Office said in a statement.

"In the television show 'Seinfeld,' the character George [Costanza] falsely claimed to have interviewed for a job with the fictional company Vandelay Industries," the office noted. In the episode, the invariably hapless Costanza claims he was seeking a position as a latex salesman.

Money Report

news 18 mins ago

Jim Cramer's week ahead: Earnings from Nvidia, Target, Macy's

news 3 hours ago

Mercedes-Benz workers in Alabama vote against UAW union membership

Sfraga, who assumed the crypto personality of "T.J. Stone," pitched himself as a serial entrepreneur with experience in real estate development, media relations, podcasting and cryptocurrencies, prosecutors said, including acting as the host or emcee of cryptocurrency events in New York.

Prosecutors said Sfraga promised victims investment returns as high as 60% in three months, but in reality used the money for his own benefit "to pay expenses, and to pay earlier victims and business associates."

Sfraga, who lives in Brooklyn, pleaded guilty Thursday in Brooklyn federal court to wire fraud, prosecutors said.

He faces a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison, in addition to being ordered to pay restitution of more than $1.3 million.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us