New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez hires Hunter Biden lawyer for bribery case

New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez has hired attorney Abbe Lowell to defend him against a three-count indictment on federal bribery charges.

Lowell is also representing President Joe Biden's son Hunter on his tax and firearm charges.

Lowell was the attorney on Menendez's first corruption case in 2015, which ended in a mistrial.

New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez has tapped Abbe Lowell, the same attorney defending Hunter Biden against his tax and firearm charges, to represent him in his federal bribery case, a spokesperson for the prosecutors said.

In addition to representing President Joe Biden's son, Lowell has a storied track record with high-profile litigation, including Menendez's past corruption charges.

The Democratic senator also hired Lowell when he was charged in 2015 for allegedly accepting illegal gifts from a Florida ophthalmologist. That case was eventually dropped due to a deadlocked jury.

Lowell was the attorney who in 2022 got Matthew Grimes, an employee of former President Donald Trump's longtime supporter Tom Barrack, acquitted. Grimes, Barrack and others had been charged with secretly acting as foreign agents for the United Arab Emirates.

Lowell has also represented Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and former advisor. During Trump's presidency, he helped Kushner get official approval for permanent White House security clearance.

Lowell's hiring by Menendez was first reported by Law360.

Tom Williams | Cq-roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images

Both Lowell and Sen. Menendez did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Menendez and his wife, Nadine, were indicted on Friday in Manhattan federal court for allegedly using his political influence to aid the Egyptian government in exchange for hundreds of thousands of dollars in illegal gifts.

The senator and his wife are facing three counts: Conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, and conspiracy to commit extortion under color of official right. Three New Jersey businessmen allegedly involved in the bribery transactions have also been charged with the first two counts.

The senator, his wife and their co-defendants are scheduled to appear in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday morning.