New Jersey drones don't appear to pose national security or public safety threat, FBI says

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks during a press conference in Newark, N.J., Aug. 16, 2024.
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez | AP
  • The FBI and Department of Homeland Security they had seen "no evidence" that mysterious drone sightings over New Jersey and adjacent areas in recent weeks "pose a national security or public safety threat."
  • The FBI has been investigating reports of what could be dozens of drones operating at night, most of which are larger than the ones that hobbyists use.
  • Sightings have occurred over the Bedminster, New Jersey, golf course owned by President-elect Donald Trump, as well as near a military research facility.
  • "It appears that many of the reported sightings are actually manned aircraft, operating lawfully," the FBI and DHS said in a statement.
Unidentified drone in New Jersey.
Source: MSNBC
Unidentified drone in New Jersey.

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security said Thursday that they had seen "no evidence" that mysterious drone sightings over New Jersey and adjacent areas in recent weeks "pose a national security or public safety threat."

The agencies also said they had no evidence of a "foreign nexus" to the drones.

"Upon review of available imagery, it appears that many of the reported sightings are actually manned aircraft, operating lawfully," the agencies said in a statement.

"There are no reported or confirmed drone sightings in any restricted air space," the agencies said.

The FBI has been investigating reports of what could be dozens of drones operating at night, most of which are larger than the ones that hobbyists use.

Sightings have occurred over the Bedminster, New Jersey, golf course owned by President-elect Donald Trump, as well as near a military research facility.

