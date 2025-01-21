Money Report

Netflix to hike prices on standard and ad-supported streaming plans

By Lillian Rizzo,CNBC

The word “Netflix” shines brightly at the presentation of the new season (3) of the Netflix series “Bridgerton” in the Flora.
Rolf Vennenbernd | Picture Alliance | Getty Images
  • Netflix is increasing the cost of its streaming plans in the U.S., including the cheaper, ad-supported tier.
  • The company said it will also hike most of its membership plans in Canada, Portugal and Argentina.
  • The company reported fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday.

Netflix is hiking the price of most of its plans in the U.S.

The streaming giant announced on Tuesday that its standard plan without commercials will increase from $15.49 a month to $17.99. Its cheaper, ad-supported plan, which was more recently introduced to attract more subscribers, will increase from $6.99 per month to $7.99.

The company, which reported fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday, said it will also raise the prices of plans in Canada, Portugal and Argentina.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

