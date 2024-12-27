Netflix sets streaming record with Christmas Day NFL games

Netflix set records for the most streamed NFL games ever in the U.S. with its two Christmas Day matchups, according to Nielsen.

Nearly 65 million people across the U.S. tuned in to the two NFL games on Christmas day.

The NBA also had its most-watched Christmas Day in five years, averaging 5.25 million viewers per game in the U.S. across five contests throughout the day, according to Nielsen.

Christmas came right on time for Netflix, as the streamer set records for the most streamed NFL games ever in the U.S., according to Nielsen.

Nearly 65 million people across the U.S. tuned in to the two NFL matchups on Christmas Day, which Netflix held exclusive rights to show. The Baltimore Ravens' victory over the Houston Texans averaged 24.3 million viewers, while the Kansas City Chiefs' win against the Pittsburgh Steelers averaged 24.1 million, according to Nielsen.

The U.S. audience for the Ravens vs. Texans game peaked during Beyoncé's halftime performance, with over 27 million viewers tuning in to watch the star-studded performance.

"Bringing our members this record-breaking day of two NFL games was the best Christmas gift we could have delivered," Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria said in a press release. "We're thankful for our partnership with the NFL, all of our wonderful on-air talent, and let's please not forget the electrifying Beyoncé and the brilliant Mariah Carey."

Wednesday's games were the first in a three-year deal between the NFL and Netflix to show Christmas matchups exclusively on the streaming giant.

The NFL wasn't the only sports league to feel the Christmas cheer. The NBA — which typically dominates the Christmas sports schedule — set a record for its most-watched Christmas Day in five years, averaging 5.25 million viewers per game in the U.S. across five games throughout the day, according to Nielsen.

The Los Angeles Lakers' victory over the Golden State Warriors was the most watched NBA regular season and Christmas Day game in five years, averaging 7.76 million viewers and peaking with 8.32 million viewers. The first game of the day, the New York Knicks' win over the San Antonio Spurs, averaged 4.91 million viewers, making it the most watched Christmas Day opener in 13 years.

All in all, viewership was up 84% across the five games compared to Christmas in 2023. The games were broadcast on Disney's cable and streaming platforms ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, Disney+ and ESPN+.

The strong ratings were a welcome sign for the NBA, which is struggling with lower viewership this year.