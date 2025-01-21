Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Netflix earnings are after the bell. Here's what to expect

By Sarah Whitten,CNBC

Netflix earnings are after the bell. Here’s what to expect
Nurphoto | Nurphoto | Getty Images
  • Netflix reports fourth-quarter earnings after the closing bell Tuesday.
  • Wall Street analysts surveyed by LSEG expect earnings per share of $4.19 and revenue of $10.11 billion.
  • Executives will hold an investor call at 4:45 p.m. ET.

LOS ANGELES — Netflix is due to report fourth-quarter earnings after the closing bell Tuesday.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Wall Street will be paying close attention to details surrounding the company's advertising-supported business model, its recent collection of live sporting events and the continued impact of its password crackdown on subscriber numbers.

After all, this is expected to be the last time Netflix will report subscriber data to shareholders, as it plans to focus on revenue and other financial metrics as performance indicators.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Here's what Wall Street expects for the company's most recent quarter: 

  • Earnings per share: $4.20, according to LSEG
  • Revenue: $10.11 billion, according to LSEG
  • Paid memberships: 290.9 million, according to StreetAccount

"Netflix has established a virtually insurmountable lead in the streaming wars," wrote Alicia Reese, analyst at Wedbush, in a recent research note. "Netflix can retain its moat while competitors try to replicate its business model. Even as Netflix has lapped the password-sharing crackdown, we expect its advertising tier to drive revenue growth for several years. So far, the introduction of the ad tier has limited churn, lowering pressure on adding new subscribers, with at least 30 million accounts converting to the ad tier in the past six months."

Money Report

news 19 mins ago

‘Moana 2' tops $1 billion, extending Disney's box office domination

news 22 mins ago

Trump laid out a sweeping energy agenda. Here are all the key actions he took on day one

Reese noted that Netflix is positioned to accelerate revenue from its ad tier as it continues to add more live events, improves its ad targeting and establishes new partnerships. She said she expects Netflix's ad tier to be its primary growth driver by 2026.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us