Netflix and Comcast among companies donating to LA wildfire relief effort

Corporations have pledged millions in donations to Los Angeles fire relief efforts.

Media companies, sports teams and actors are among those donating to funds.

The donations come as the fires continue to burn.

As Los Angeles continues to battle wildfires that have destroyed parts of the city and killed at least 24 people, companies are pledging millions in donations to aid in relief efforts.

On Monday, Netflix and Comcast each announced $10 million donations, split between groups such as the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, World Central Kitchen and the American Red Cross. Both companies also said they are assisting employees directly impacted by the fires.

"The next few years will be a rebuilding time for many of us and it will require creativity, vision, grit and perseverance. Looking around at some of the hardest hit neighborhoods, it is hard to imagine rebuilding — but we will, and we will come back stronger than before," Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos wrote.

Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal, which has a big footprint in Los Angeles with its studios.

"We extend our deep appreciation to the first responders for their tireless and courageous efforts," Comcast Chairman and CEO Brian Roberts said in the announcement.

Ali Matin | AFP | Getty Images

Other media and entertainment corporations, many of which have prominent presences in the Los Angeles area, had previously pledged to donate to relief efforts. The Walt Disney Company announced Saturday that it was committing $15 million to fire response and rebuilding. Fox News reported that its parent company, Fox Corporation, donated $1 million to the American Red Cross.

Gambling platform FanDuel and its parent company, Flutter Entertainment, donated $250,000 to disaster relief organization Americares and the LA Fire Department Foundation, they announced.

The NFL — which relocated a playoff game from SoFi Stadium in a suburb of Los Angeles to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, due to the fires — said its teams and ownership groups were providing a collective $5 million to relief efforts. Twelve Los Angeles sports teams, including the Lakers and the Dodgers, separately announced a donation of over $8 million to fire relief groups.

Grocers Kroger and Walmart pledged $1 million and $2.5 million, respectively, toward relief efforts. Health insurer Anthem Blue Cross announced a $10 million donation.

Reuters reported Monday that JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America are also providing some payment relief to mortgage customers affected by the wildfires.

Brandon Bell | Getty Images

Hollywood stars and entertainment figures have also said they are financially supporting fire relief.

Actor Jamie Lee Curtis, a Los Angeles resident, announced on Instagram that her family pledged $1 million to relief funds, while singer Beyoncé's BeyGood Foundation committed $2.5 million to its own fire relief fund. Socialite Paris Hilton said she would launch an emergency fund to assist displaced families and committed $200,000 to it, while actor Halle Berry said she donated clothes to victims of the fires.

Disclosure: Comcast owns NBCUniversal, the parent company of CNBC.