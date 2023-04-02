Dow Closes 300 Points Higher to Begin April's Trading, S&P 500 Notches Fourth Day of Gains: Live Updates

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added more than 300 points on Monday, as Wall Street shows resilience despite an oil output cut from OPEC+ that threatens to stoke inflation and recession fears.

The Dow climbed 327 points, or 0.98%, to close at 33,601.15. The S&P 500 ticked higher by 0.37%, closing at 4,124.51. It was the fourth positive session for both indexes. The Nasdaq Composite slid 0.27% to end the session at 12,189.45.

Markets spent much of the trading session digesting the news from OPEC+ which is slashing 1.16 million barrels per day. West Texas Intermediate futures gained 6.28% to settle at $80.42, and Brent futures rose 6.31% to settle at $84.93.

The prospect of higher oil prices could add further unease to Wall Street as the output cut plays out, according to Morningstar energy strategist Stephen Ellis.

"The actual cut itself was less of a surprise, given the large increase in global inventories and recession concerns, likely increased by the recent banking struggles," he said. "Higher oil prices are likely to provide a modest boost to inflation, providing more of a dampening effect on the economy."

But Wall Street is shaking off the latest development, and adding to a recent string of gains. All three major averages were positive in the first quarter, despite turmoil in the banking sector highlighted by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in March. The Nasdaq Composite led the way in the quarter with a gain of 16.8% while the S&P 500 rose 7% in the first three months of the year for its second-straight positive quarter. The Dow lagged but still managed to grind out an advance of 0.4%.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR fund (XLE), which tracks the S&P 500 energy sector, popped more than 4%. Marathon Oil and Halliburton were the fund's best performers, rising nearly 9.9% and 7.7%, respectively.

Still, the recent rally may be short lived given stronger macroeconomic factors, according to OANDA senior market analyst Ed Moya.

"This current macro backdrop isn't conducive for a meaningful stock market rally: The economy is recession bound as the consumer is clearly weakening, lending is about to get ugly, energy cost uncertainty will remain elevated for a while, and monetary policy is finally restrictive and about to break parts of the economy," Moya said.

The first week of the new quarter is a shortened one for Wall Street, as trading will be closed for Good Friday. However, there will be several key pieces of economic data for investors, including job openings data on Tuesday, ADP private payrolls report on Wednesday and the closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.

Lea la cobertura del mercado de hoy en español aquí.



S&P 500, Dow close higher for the fourth consecutive day

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day with a 327 point gain, rising 0.98% to close at 33,601.15. The S&P 500 ended the day 0.37% higher, closing at 4,124.51. It was the fourth winning session in a row for both indexes.

The Nasdaq Composite was the outlier, falling 0.27% to close at 12,189.45.

-Darla Mercado

Advisors growing more comfortable with active ETFs, survey shows

A survey released Monday from Brown Brothers Harriman suggests that active ETFs are gaining popularity as investors continue to shift away from traditional mutual funds.

The results showed that 82% of the surveyed investors plan to hold steady or increase their holdings of active ETFs this year, and 92% of them bought one in the last 12 months.

The investor base for the survey included 325 global respondents across institutional investing, financial advisors and fund managers. The report said 40% of the respondents manage more than $1 billion.

Additionally, the main factor in how U.S. investors chose an ETF was the expense ratio, the survey showed.

— Jesse Pound

Tesla near session lows

Tesla shares were down 7%, near the lows of the day, following the release of weaker-than-expected deliveries data for the first quarter. Tesla delivered 422,875 vehicles in the first quarter, while analysts polled by FactSet expected 432,000.

— Fred Imbert

Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson says tech stocks aren't a defensive play in the current market

Morgan Stanley's chief U.S. equity strategist Mike Wilson warned investors on Monday that the tech sector's recent outperformance may not last.

Tech is the best-performing sector this year, up more than 20% and outpacing the S&P 500′s 7% advance.

"On the defensiveness point, our work suggests that Tech is actually more pro-cyclical and bottoms coincidently with the broader market in bear markets due to its beta of just over 1 and its high correlation to the business cycle," Wilson wrote in a note Monday.

"We advise waiting for a durable low in the broader market before adding to Tech more aggressively as the sector typically experiences a period of strong outperformance post trough—a time when its cyclicality works in its favor on the upside.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read about Wilson's preferred sectors and stock names here.

— Hakyung Kim

Bank of America adds Lowe's to its list of top picks

Bank of America named hardware retailer Lowe's as one of its best investment ideas.

"We are adding Lowe's Cos Inc. (LOW). We are renewing Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) following 52 weeks on the list," analyst Nathan Zibilich wrote in a Monday note

Shares of Lowe's were up 1.3% on Monday afternoon. The stock has gained 1.5% year to date.

— Hakyung Kim

The S&P 500 could surpass previous February high of 4,200 if the Nasdaq 100 is any guide, Roth MKM says

The S&P 500's strength at the end of March could indicate the benchmark index is set to break out of its trading range, according to Roth MKM chief market technician JC O'Hara.

The Nasdaq 100 surpassed February highs in March, which earned the index its best quarter since 2020. O'Hara posits that given the S&P 500 showed similar behavior last month and finished march 4.08% higher, the index could likewise surpass a February high of 4,200.

"Overall, we find the strength of the Technicals has improved yet the tolerance for risk assets as

measured from market-based indicators remains negative," O'Hara said. "To sum it up, we do not yet have an all-clear signal for stocks, rather a plethora of mixed signals but ample opportunities."

— Brian Evans

Bernstein begrudgingly upgrades Intel: 'We hate this call but think it's the right one'

Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon upgraded Intel to market perform from underperform, saying he doesn't like the stock but could see improvement over the medium term.

"We hate this call but think it's the right one," Rasgon said in a note to clients Monday.

"We have been decidedly negative on Intel's prospects for quite some time, a stance clearly justified by the company's utter collapse as a weakening market and poor decisions shaved billions off the top line, burned billions in cash, and crashed the stock price by almost 50% since CEO Pat Gelsinger arrived," he added. "But while things still look bad, tactically we believe the medium-term set-up is, finally, improving a bit, as the company's issues are known, and numbers (for the first time in a while) may be low enough to stand."

Traders on CNBC's "Halftime Report" remained pessimistic. Sarat Sethi, managing partner at Douglas C. Lane & Associates, said Intel does not have a positive catalyst in the next three to six months.

"I think you've got some time here, especially as we see the market being choppy," he said. "If tech is going to pull back, I just don't see Intel separating themselves from the rest of the pack."

— Alex Harring

Monday's manufacturing report is unconvincing for the Fed, according to Comerica

Monday's lower-than-expected ISM Manufacturing Index numbers have left the Federal Reserve's decision whether to raise interest rates in May at a near-toss up, according to Comerica Bank's chief economist Bill Adams.

"Manufacturing and the rest of the goods side of the economy is in recession, but most US output and employment is in services, which held up better in early 2023," Adams wrote in a note to clients on Monday. "The Fed will be glad to see less inflationary pressure in the manufacturing ISM survey, but what they are really looking for is less inflation from service-providing industries. Progress on that side of the economy has been slower."

Comerica still forecasts unchanged interest rates at the Fed's early May meeting, but Adams noted that rates can rise easily if growth and inflation levels come in higher-than-expected this month.

— Pia Singh

Stocks making the biggest midday moves

Here are some of the names making the biggest moves in midday trading.

Tesla — The stock fell 6% after the electric-vehicle maker reported total deliveries of 422,875 and total production of 440,808 for the first quarter of 2023. A mean of estimates showed that Wall Street expected deliveries of about 432,000 vehicles for the quarter, according to FactSet.

UBS — U.S.-listed shares of the Swiss bank shed 2.8% after Switzerland's federal prosecutor opened an investigation into UBS's takeover of Credit Suisse. Swiss media also reported that up to 30% of UBS staff could lose their jobs due to the takeover.

First Solar — The solar stock dipped 3% following after being downgraded by Morgan Stanley to underweight from equal weight. The firm said First Solar's stock has appreciated 196% since the Inflation Reduction Act was announced.

To see more companies making midday moves, read the full story here.

— Michelle Fox

McDonald's and Ulta among stocks hitting all-time highs

Shares of McDonald's and Ulta Beauty reached record levels Monday, even as the broader market assessed the implications of higher oil prices for the economy.

McDonald's briefly traded at a high of $282.13 per share and was last up 0.8%. Utla, meanwhile, rose to $548.78 per share.

Here are other stocks that reached record highs Monday:

— Fred Imbert, Chris Hayes

April is historically the best month on average for Dow

Monday's session kicked off the April trading month. That's historically the best month of the year for the Dow.

In an average April since 1950, the 30-stock index has gained 1.9%, according to the Stock Trader's Almanac. By comparison, the index has gained 0.7% in the average month over the same time period.

And more good news: The Dow typically performs even better in the April proceeding an election year. In these Aprils, the Dow rose 3.9% on average.

To be sure, it's typically a good month across the board as investors look to the second-quarter and move past tax season, among other reasons. It's historically been the second best month of the year for the S&P 500 and fourth best for the Nasdaq Composite.

CNBC Pro subscribers can click here to read more about why the blue-chip index usually performs so well in April.

— Alex Harring

Wells Fargo says Walmart is a strong investment amid uncertain environment

Wells Fargo reiterated its overweight rating on Walmart, saying the company remains an "attractive investment option" with its recent share gains and alternative profit streams.

Walmart has had a good start to the first quarter given continued inflation in food prices, a favorable margin comparison and conservative full-year guidance, equity analyst Edward Kelly wrote in a note to clients on Monday. The firm's price target of $155 suggests a 5.1% increase from Walmart's closing price on Friday. The stock is up 0.6% today and nearly 5% this year.

"That being said, it's only two months into the year, much consumer uncertainty remains, and WMT seems very focused on credibility," Kelly wrote. "We expect the company to talk positively about its start to the year, but a guidance raise feels less certain."

The firm expects Walmart's technology initiatives could drive further share gains and uplift investor sentiment ahead of the retailer's investor day on April 4-5, noting that these initiatives are growing popular with higher-income households. Walmart expects weaker sales in the months ahead.

— Pia Singh

Goldman boosts price forecast for oil

Goldman Sachs increased its price forecast for Brent crude to $95 a barrel from $90 for December 2023 after OPEC's surprise production cut.

"OPEC's pricing power is higher than it has ever been," Jeffrey Currie, Goldman Sachs' global head of commodities research, said Monday in a CNBC "Squawk Box" interview. "They are going to continue to exercise that power."

The Wall Street firm also boosted its forecast for December 2024 to $100 per barrel from $97 per barrel.

To read more about Goldman's call, read the full CNBC Pro story here.

— Michelle Fox

The timing of OPEC's oil output cut announcement is more surprising than the cut itself, analyst says

OPEC+'s timing of announcing an oil output cut is more surprising than the actual pullback itself, according to Morningstar energy strategist Stephen Ellis.

Most of the surprise factor stems from the announcement taking place outside of a formal meeting, Ellis said. The actual production cut itself, which equates to 1.16 million barrels per day, wasn't necessarily a shock because global inventories remain robust.

"We had expected OPEC to shift to a tightening stance," Ellis said. "Note that Russia's 500,000 bpd cut was already announced months ago, and with OPEC already producing about 2 million barrels per day below target levels, the actual size of the production cut will be materially less than headline figures."

Oil prices are gaining so far on Monday, with both West Texas Intermediate and Brent crude adding 6%.

— Brian Evans

Warren Buffett's two big energy bets on the rise

Warren Buffett's two big energy stocks staged a strong rally Monday as the broader sector got a boost from surging oil prices.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum jumped nearly 6%. Berkshire Hathaway added to its already large stake in multiple occasions in March, now owning 23.5% of the Houston-based energy producer.

Meanwhile, Chevron, Berkshire's third largest holding as of the end of 2022, rose over 4% on Monday. The conglomerate drastically hiked this stake to one of its biggest early last year.

— Yun Li

Shares of UnitedHealth Group gain above 4% on Monday

Shares of UnitedHealth Group are up nearly 4% after The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on Monday proposed rules to update the hospice wage index, payment rates and aggregate cap amount for fiscal year 2024.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services expects an estimated increase of $720 million in payments to hospices resulting from the updated 2.8% hospice payment increase for FY24. According to StreetAccount, the proposed payment rate increase for FY23 was 2.7% and the final rate for FY23 was 3.8%.

UnitedHealth also got a boost from a smaller-than-expected cut to 2024 reimbursement rates for health insurers offering coverage through Medicare Advantage.

— Pia Singh

ISM Manufacturing at 46.3 in March, a three-year low and below estimate

Manufacturing activity in the U.S. slipped further into contraction territory in March, according a reading Monday.

The ISM Manufacturing Index, a closely watched barometer for the sector's health, posted a reading of 46.3 for the month. That was down from 47.7 in February and below the Dow Jones estimate for a 47.3 reading.

Anything below 50 represents contraction for the index, which measures the percentage of companies that report expansion. The March reading was the worst in three years.

The prices index fell 2.1 points to 49.2, while employment dropped 2.2 percentage points to 46.9. None of the sub-indexes were above 50.

—Jeff Cox

Tesla slides 4% in morning trading

Tesla traded down more than 4% in early trading on Monday as investors digested delivery and production numbers released over the weekend.

The electric-vehicle maker reported 422,875 deliveries in the first quarter. While that marked a 36% increase over the same period a year ago, the company fell short of the 432,000 delivery consensus expected by analysts polled by FactSet. Meanwhile, 440,808 vehicles were produced in the quarter.

Some analysts also said the data can show the electric vehicle maker may have to cut prices further in the future. CNBC Pro subscribers can read more about their predictions here.

— Alex Harring

WWE stock slides after deal with UFC parent company Endeavor

Shares of Vince McMahon's World Wrestling Entertainment fell shortly after the opening bell on Monday, after completing a merger with Ultimate Fighting Championship parent company Endeavor.

WWE stock fell roughly 7% in the company's first decline since March 22, when shares tumbled to $84.18. Shares of Endeavor, meanwhile, were essentially flat with a 0.1% decline on Monday.

The merger will see the UFC and WWE combine into a new publicly traded company, with Endeavor owning a majority 51% stake and WWE shareholders owning 49%.

— Brian Evans

Leon Cooperman says oil prices are headed higher

Leon Cooperman said Monday he's bullish on oil prices and his energy stock picks, which take up 20% of his portfolio.

"I think world travel is going to come back, which will stimulate demand. China is going to come out of lockdown," Cooperman said CNBC's "Squawk Box." "I think we're going to have to replenish the Strategic Petroleum Reserve."

The Omega Family Office CEO said his favorite stocks in the sector include Canadian oil and gas producers Paramount Resources and Tourmaline Oil.

— Yun Li

Siegel says stocks could struggle for rest of 2023

After a strong first quarter for stocks, the market could struggle to gain more ground if the Federal Reserve has its way, according to Jeremy Siegel, professor emeritus at the Wharton School of Business.

Siegel said "Squawk Box" that the Fed's latest economic forecasts imply negative economic growth through the end of the year, which would weigh on stocks.

"It's hard to be really optimistic about equities if the Fed wants to design a negative GDP growth," Siegel said.

However, Siegel said that he is more optimistic for 2024 and 2025 and that stock valuations look good in the long run.

"Long-term holders I don't think should be frightened," Siegel said.

The professor has been critical of the Fed for not taking into account the lagged effects of its rate hikes. He also said the production cuts from OPEC+ members should not be a big issue for inflation.

"The Saudis did this to offset the fear of recession caused by an overtight Fed. They're just bringing the price back up to where it was two months ago," Siegel said.

— Jesse Pound

S&P 500 and Nasdaq slide at the open

The S&P 500 fell marginally to start the session, while the Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.4%. The Dow, meanwhile, rose 103 points.

— Fred Imbert

Oil heads for biggest jump in nearly a year

The surprise output cut from OPEC+, which is pulling back production by 1.16 million barrels per day, has sent oil prices surging. West Texas Intermediate crude futures jumped 6% to roughly $80 per barrel, on track for their biggest one-day gain since April 12, 2022.

Brent futures, meanwhile, gained more than 6% to $84.79 per barrel.

WTI hit $81.69 per barrel at one point in the session, its highest since January of this year.

— Brian Evans, Nick Wells

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell on Wednesday:

Read here to see which other companies are making moves before the open.

— Pia Singh

UFC parent Endeavor is close to a deal to purchase WWE

Ultimate Fighting Championship parent Endeavor is close to a deal to purchase Vince McMahon's World Wrestling Entertainment, according to a report late Sunday.

The deal would see both the UFC an WWE merge into one publicly traded company. Endeavor would own a a majority 51% of the new company while the WWE shareholders would own 49%. The potential deal could give WWE an enterprise value of more than $9 billion.

McMahon's professional wrestling empire has been searching for a buyer for several months, with his return as chairman in part meant to help spearhead the process.

Shares of WWE slipped roughly 9% in pre-market trading on Monday following the report. WWE is still up 33% from the start of the year.

— Brian Evans

Market moving on from banking crisis, JPMorgan traders say

Traders at JPMorgan said Monday that the market is looking past the banking crisis that engulfed Wall Street in late March.

"Given the recovery in risk assets, the market is seemingly moving on from the banking crisis and back to macro trading environment," the traders wrote in a note. "The lack of an April Fed meeting puts additional emphasis on the April data prints as we kick off earnings in less than 2 weeks."

Monday marks the first trading day of the second quarter, with the S&P 500 coming off a strong first-quarter advance.

— Fred Imbert, Michael Bloom

Morgan Stanley says there's big upside in Sunnova shares

Morgan Stanley analyst Andrew Percoco initiated Sunnova shares with an overweight rating and a price target that implies upside of more than 100%.

"We like NOVA's exposure to a vastly under-penetrated market, with strong long-term growth prospects and a growing product and service offering, at a discount valuation," Percoco said in a note to clients Monday.

To be sure, Percoco said it may not be a smooth ride upward for the stock.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read the full story here.

— Fred Imbert

European markets open mixed; oil and gas up 3.8% on OPEC+ news

European markets were mixed Monday, with oil markets in focus after a surprise production cut by the OPEC+ alliance, a group comprising OPEC members like Saudi Arabia and non-OPEC top oil producers such as Russia.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was flat around market open, with sectors and major bourses spread across marginal gains and losses.

Oil and gas stocks led gains with a 3.9% uptick, while travel and leisure saw a 1% downturn.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

Tesla’s Asia suppliers mostly rise on Musk's reported visit to China in April

Tesla suppliers in Asia mostly rose after a report said Elon Musk is planning to visit China to meet with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, citing people familiar.

Japan's Panasonic rose 2.45% in Asia's afternoon trade, alongside South Korea's Samsung SDI rising by more than 1%. LG Chem inched up 0.3%.

Shenzhen-listed shares of Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics rose 2.28% and Anhui Shiny Electronic Technology gained 1.23%.

Meanwhile, Contemporary Amperex Technology, or CATL, fell 1.6% in mainland China.

— Jihye Lee

Oil futures surge at open after OPEC announces surprise cut

Oil futures surged as much as 8% at the open after OPEC+ members announced to cut a total of more than 1 million barrels per day to extend through the end of 2023.

Brent crude futures last rose 5.98% to $84.67 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) jumped 6.04% to $80.24 a barrel.

This comes after oil prices rebounded last week and saw a week-to-date gain of more than 9%.

The latest announcement is an "an unwelcome start to the new week for risk markets and policymakers still dealing with sticky inflation and the fallout of the recent banking crisis," IG's Tony Sycamore said in a Monday note.

National Australia Bank added that the unexpected announcement will likely add pressure to European economies, where core inflation rose slightly last month.

— Jihye Lee

CNBC Pro: Here's what history indicates is in store for U.S. and global stocks in April

Stock markets appear to have survived March after a scare from the banking sector.

The S&P 500 gained 3.5% and the MSCI World Index rose 2.8% in March, despite dropping in the first half of the month after Silicon Valley Bank was shut in the U.S. and Credit Suisse had to be rescued in Europe.

So where does the market go from here?

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more about how stocks tend to perform in April, according to history.

— Ganesh Rao

McDonald's temporarily shuts offices, prepares for layoffs

McDonald's is preparing to layoff workers this week and will be temporarily closing its offices, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

The fast-food giant is expected to notify employees virtually about their job status this week, according to the report.

— Jesse Pound

Tesla's first-quarter deliveries jump 36% year over year

Tesla on Sunday reported that it delivered 422,875 vehicles in the first quarter.

The result topped the 310,048 deliveries reported in the same quarter last year, and the 405,278 reported in the fourth quarter. The sales also came following price cuts from the electric automaker.

As of Friday, Wall Street analysts estimates for deliveries ranged from 410,000 to 451,000, according to FactSet. The mean estimate was 432,000.

— Jesse Pound

Oil futures rise after Saudi Arabia announces production cuts

Oil futures rose sharply on Sunday evening after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ members announced surprise oil production cuts.

The output costs would total around 1.16 million and come on top of previously announced cuts, according to a report from Reuters.

Futures for the U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude and Europe's benchmark Brent crude rose about 7% each.

— Jesse Pound

A look back at Q1

Tech stocks and the Nasdaq were the stars of the first quarter, while bank stocks weighed on the broader market. Here are some of the notable stats from the first three months of 2023.

The Nasdaq Composite:

gained 16.77%

snapped a four-quarter losing streak

is still 24.61% below its record high

The Dow Jones Industrial Average:

gained 0.38%.

is still 9.95% below its record high

The S&P 500:

gained 7.03%

is still 14.72% below its record high

— Jesse Pound, Christopher Hayes

Futures for Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 open lower

Futures for the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 began trading modestly lower on Sunday evening. Dow futures were flat.

— Jesse Pound

WWE near deal with UFC-parent Endeavor, CNBC reports

Sports entertainment company WWE is near a deal to merge with Endeavor, CNBC's Alex Sherman reported on Sunday.

The deal would value WWE at more than $9 billion and leave Endeavor shareholders with 51% of the combined company, sources told Sherman. Endeavor is the parent company of martial arts league UFC.

WWE has been on the sales block after a series of scandals involving Vince McMahon, its longtime CEO. The stock is up 33% year to date.

The deal could be announced as soon as Monday.

— Jesse Pound