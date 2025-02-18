Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Musk's xAI releases artificial intelligence model Grok 3, claims better performance than rivals in early testing

By Dylan Butts, CNBC

[CNBC] Musk’s xAI releases artificial intelligence model Grok 3, claims better performance than rivals in early testing
Muhammed Selim Korkutata | Anadolu | Getty Images
  • Elon Musk's AI start-ups unveiled it's latest Grok 3 model which it says outperforms the previous version, as well as cutting edge models from its competitors.
  • Grok 3 features will be rolled out for premium X members starting today, while the model will also be accessible through a separate subscription for the Grok web and app version. 

Elon Musk's xAI on Tuesday unveiled its latest artificial intelligence model, Grok 3, claiming it can outperform offerings from OpenAI and China's DeepSeek based on early testing, which included standardized tests on math, science and coding. 

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"We're very excited to present Grok 3, which is, we think, an order of magnitude more capable than Grok 2 in a very short period of time," Musk said at a demonstration of Grok 3 that was streamed on his social media platform X. 

The team also said it was launching a new product called "Deep Search," which would act as a "next generation search engine." 

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Grok 3 will be rolled out for premium X subscribers later in the day, and will also be accessible through a separate subscription for the model's web and app versions, the xAI team said.

Speaking at The World Governments Summit in Dubai last week Musk had dubbed the model "scary smart," with powerful reasoning capabilities, claiming it outperformed all other existing models in xAI's internal tests. 

"This might be the last time that an AI is better than Grok," Musk said at the time, adding that it was trained on "a lot of synthetic data," and was capable of reflecting upon its mistakes to achieve logical consistency. 

Money Report

news 47 mins ago

France's 2026 budget to be a ‘demanding' undertaking, French economy minister warns

news 52 mins ago

Huawei launches $3,660 trifold phone outside of China as it charts international comeback

The xAI team claimed that an early iteration of Grok 3 had been given better ratings than existing competitors on Chatbot Arena, a crowdsourced website that pits different AI models against each other in blind tests.

Toward the end of the product demo, Musk said that the company will keep improving the model.

"We should emphasize that this is kind of a beta, meaning that you should expect some imperfections at first, but we will improve it rapidly, almost every day," he said, adding that the voice assistance for the model would be released at a later time.

Intense competition

Musk, who has been quite vocal about the potential dangers of artificial intelligence, started xAI in 2023 entering the generative AI market that includes OpenAI's ChatGPT. 

In September last year, OpenAI launched its most advanced model, the o1, which came with reasoning abilities and was able to solve relatively complex science, coding and math tasks. 

Musk, along with Sam Altman, helped create OpenAI as a nonprofit in 2015.

However, in recent years Musk and OpenAI's leadership have been feuding. Musk recently led an investor group that submitted a proposal to buy the AI startup's nonprofit parent for $97.4 billion — an offer OpenAI declined. 

Last month, Chinese start-up DeepSeek shocked the AI market when it released a technical paper that claimed one of its open source models was able to rival the performance of OpenAI's o1 model despite using a cheaper, less energy-intensive process.

It accomplished the feat in the face of the U.S. restricting leading AI chipmaker Nvidia from selling its cutting-edge GPUs — used for training AI models — to China. 

XAI has a "Colossus supercomputer," for training AI, which it said last year was utilizing a cluster of 100,000 advanced Nvidia GPUs for AI training. On Tuesday, the company revealed that it doubled the size of its GPU cluster for the training of Grok 3.

While many AI and tech experts have told CNBC that DeepSeek has intensified AI competition, showing what can be done with less advanced technology, others are more skeptical about its impact. 

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us