Musk visits German Tesla Gigafactory after suspected arson attack

Musk addressed employees and is expected to meet with regional politicians, according to local media.

Local media also reported that production resumed on Wednesday, after the factory was linked back up to the power grid on Monday.

Elon Musk on Wednesday visited the Tesla Gigafactory near Berlin, which was forced to halt production last week after losing power during a suspected arson attack.

Pictures show Musk waving to workers as he arrived at the factory in German state Brandenburg and addressing them on stage in a tent where employees gathered to meet him.

Local media also reported that Musk told the crowd "I love you" in German, but that his further comments were drowned out by a factory vehicle parking in front of journalists and blasting music.

Musk is expected to meet regional politicians during his visit to Germany, local media said, citing state government sources. CNBC could not independently verify the reports.

Last week, the Gigafactory was left without power and had to temporarily stop production after a suspected arson on an electric substation close by. Tesla said that the incident was aimed at the company, in a statement on social media platform X.

Left-wing extremist group 'Vulkangruppe' claimed responsibility for the attack in a letter posted online, criticizing Tesla's environmental competencies. Regional authorities are still investigating the case.

The Brandenburg factory is slated for expansion, but the project has met significant resistance from locals and environmental groups, as it would mean the destruction of forests in the area. Activists have set up camp near the factory in protest.

The plant was able to rejoin the power grid earlier this week. Production resumed at the Gigafactory on Wednesday, Michaela Schmitz, chair of the works council at the plant, told local radio channel rbb24, according to a CNBC translation.

Employees received their full salaries during the production outage, she added.

Tesla Manufacturing on Wednesday shared a video of the inside of a factory on social media platform X, with the caption: "We are back." The post was shared by Musk, who also thanked the team at the Gigafactory.

"Thanks to the hard work of the Tesla Giga Berlin team and support from the community, the factory is back online!," he said.