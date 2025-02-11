Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Musk says DOGE is ‘what democracy is all about' during Oval Office visit

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump is joined by Elon Musk and his son as he signs a series of executive orders in the Oval Office at the White House on Feb. 11, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Andrew Harnik | Getty Images
  • Elon Musk defended his "Department of Government Efficiency" against critics, as he stood behind President Donald Trump.
  • "That's what democracy is all about," Musk said in the Oval Office.
  • Musk also pushed back on concerns about whether his work in government creates conflicts of interest.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Elon Musk on Tuesday defended his "Department of Government Efficiency" against critics, saying the unaccountable cost-slashing task force represents the will of American voters who elected President Donald Trump.

"That's what democracy is all about," said Musk, who contributed more than $250 million to getting Trump elected. Musk, with one of his young sons in tow, stood alongside Trump in the Oval Office during the press event.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Musk — the world's richest man and the leader of Tesla, SpaceX and X — also pushed back on concerns about whether his work in government creates conflicts of interest, saying he is trying to be as transparent as possible.

DOGE, which aims to cut spending by snuffing out purported waste and bureaucracy, has swept through the government and forced the shutdown of numerous federal contracts and agencies.

The slash-and-burn tactics being carried out by a controversial group of staffers have stoked outrage and panic from critics and spurred multiple lawsuits.

Money Report

news 22 mins ago

Amazon opens beauty and personal care store in Italy, as part of brick-and-mortar expansion

news 24 mins ago

India's oil minister says ‘we play by the rules,' as markets weigh U.S. energy sanctions

Trump said in the Oval Office that if he needs Congress to vote to approve his administration's efforts to reshape the government, that would be fine with him.

But he questioned the judges who have issued rulings that effectively paused those efforts, claiming it "gives crooked people more time to cover up the books."

Elon Musk speaks as his son X Æ A-12 and U.S. President Donald Trump listen in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., Feb. 11, 2025. 
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
Elon Musk speaks as his son X Æ A-12 and U.S. President Donald Trump listen in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., Feb. 11, 2025. 

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us