Musk launches SpaceX's Starlink internet services in Indonesia, says more investments could come

Elon Musk and the Indonesian government inaugurated Starlink's internet services on Sunday as the country aims to improve internet connectivity in remote areas.

"It is really important to emphasize the importance of internet connectivity and how much of a life-changer and a life-saver it can be," Musk said in a media interview on Sunday.

On future investments, Musk, who is also Tesla CEO, said that it is "very likely" his other companies will invest in Indonesia.

Elon Musk has launched SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet services in Indonesia as the Southeast Asian nation seeks to boost internet connectivity in remote areas.

The inauguration took place at a community health center in Bali on Sunday, with the SpaceX founder telling local media he was "very excited" to bring internet services to areas with limited or no connectivity and that internet connectivity can be "a life-saver to remote medical clinics."

SpaceX, which manufactures and launches advanced rockets and spacecraft, is also a developer of Starlink satellites which provide internet connectivity to remote locations. Starlink is already available in Southeast Asia in Malaysia and the Philippines.

Indonesia, the world's largest archipelago with more than 17,000 islands, faces an urban-rural connectivity divide where millions of people living in rural areas have limited or no access to internet services.

Communication and Informatics Minister Budi Arie Setiadi previously said Starlink would help Indonesia extend internet access to regions not covered by local internet providers, according to Indonesian news agency Antara.

The minister also tried to dispel concerns that Starlink's entry would hurt local internet providers.

"When you have access to the internet, you can learn anything," said Musk, who is also the CEO of electric carmaker Tesla. "But if you don't have internet connectivity, it is very difficult to learn."

"And if you have goods and services you wish to sell to the world, and even if you are in a remote village, you can now do so with internet connection. So you can bring a lot of prosperity to [remote] communities," said Musk.

When asked about whether he has plans to invest in Indonesia's electric vehicle sector as well, Musk said he was focused on Starlink first.

"It's very likely that my companies will invest in Indonesia," said Musk.

Indonesia minister Luhut Pandjaitan said Musk is considering to set up an EV battery plant in the country, after the tech leader met with President Joko Widodo on Monday, according to Reuters.