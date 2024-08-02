Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Morgan Stanley tells wealth advisors they can pitch bitcoin ETFs in a first for a big bank

By Hugh Son,CNBC

Getty Images
  • Morgan Stanley on Friday told its army of financial advisors that it will soon allow them to offer bitcoin ETFs to some clients, a first among major Wall Street banks, CNBC has learned.
  • The firm's 15,000 or so financial advisors can solicit eligible clients to purchase shares of two exchange-traded bitcoin funds starting Aug. 7, according to people with knowledge of the policy.
  • Those funds are BlackRock's IShares Bitcoin Trust and Fidelity's Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund, the people said.

Morgan Stanley on Friday told its army of financial advisors that it will soon allow them to offer bitcoin ETFs to some clients, a first among major Wall Street banks, CNBC has learned.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

The firm's 15,000 or so financial advisors can solicit eligible clients to purchase shares of two exchange-traded bitcoin funds starting Wednesday, according to people with knowledge of the policy.

Those funds are BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust and Fidelity's Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund, the people said.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The move from Morgan Stanley, one of the world's largest wealth management firms, is the latest sign of the adoption of bitcoin by mainstream finance. In January, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approved applications for 11 spot bitcoin ETFs, heralding the arrival of an investment vehicle for bitcoin that is easier to access, cheaper to own and more readily traded.

Bitcoin has weathered market sell-offs, the spectacular collapse of crypto exchange FTX and criticism from the most established figures in finance including JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett.

So it's not surprising that Wall Street's major wealth management businesses didn't immediately embrace the new ETFs, forbidding their financial advisors from pitching them and only allowing trades if clients actively sought out the product.

Money Report

news 5 hours ago

U.S. women's rugby team's recent $4M gift is momentous for the sport: ‘We've always wanted to be included'

news 5 hours ago

Harris campaign says Trump is ‘running scared' after he offers Fox debate

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Bank of America and Wells Fargo still follow that policy, according to spokespeople at the four banks.

'Aggressive' tolerance

Morgan Stanley made the move in response to demand from clients and in an attempt to follow an evolving marketplace for digital assets, said the people, who declined to be identified speaking about the bank's internal policies.

The bank is still striking a note of caution, however, in the rollout: Only clients with a net worth of at least $1.5 million, an aggressive risk tolerance and the desire to make speculative investments are suitable for bitcoin ETF solicitation, said the people. The investments are for taxable brokerage accounts, not retirement accounts, they added.

The bank will monitor clients' crypto holdings to make sure they don't end up with excessive exposure to the volatile asset class, according to the sources.

The only crypto investments approved for solicited purchase at Morgan Stanley are the pair of bitcoin ETFs from BlackRock and Fidelity; private funds from Galaxy and FS NYDIG that the bank made available starting in 2021 were phased out earlier this year.

Morgan Stanley is watching how the market for newly approved ether ETFs develops and hasn't committed to whether it would provide access to those, the people said.

Correction: Private funds from Galaxy and FS NYDIG that Morgan Stanley made available starting in 2021 were phased out earlier this year. An earlier version of this story included inaccurate information from Morgan Stanley sources about the company's crypto investment offerings.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us