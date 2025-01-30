Morehouse College president: Trump funding freeze is an ‘existential threat' to higher education

Amid concerns over Trump's funding freeze, colleges and universities reliant on federally-backed research grants and aid are scrambling, Morehouse College President David Thomas told CNBC.

A freeze on federal aid "would create another existential threat as great as the pandemic," he said.

David Thomas, the president of Morehouse College, said his office fielded a surge of calls this week from worried students and their families concerned the Trump Administration's "federal funding freeze" would directly impact college access.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The sudden scramble was "perhaps only rivaled by what happened in March of 2020 when we realized that the Covid pandemic was truly a threat," Thomas told CNBC. He became president of Morehouse, one of the country's top historically Black colleges and universities, or HBCUs, in 2018.

This freeze on federal aid "would create another existential threat as great as the pandemic," he said.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

More from Personal Finance:

White House freeze on federal aid will not affect student loans

Consumer protection agencies at risk in Trump's second term

How this DC-area high school is trying to close the wealth gap

Thomas' comments come amid ongoing confusion about how a freeze on federal grants and loans could potentially impact students and schools.

A Jan. 27 memo issued by the Office of Management and Budget, which would affect billions of dollars in aid, said the pause on federal grants and loans "does not include assistance provided directly to individuals."

Although the memo was later rescinded, the White House said a "federal funding freeze" remains in "full force and effect." It is currently on hold amid legal challenges.

Thomas, who is also on the Board of Trustees at Yale University, said college leaders across the country have spent the better part of the week focused on "the consequences of this action." Morehouse immediately initiated a hiring freeze in preparation for a potentially significant financial disruption.

"All of the institutions are still in limbo," he said.

What college aid may be affected

At Morehouse College, about 40% of the student body relies on Federal Pell Grants, a type of federal aid available to low-income families.

Following the memo's release, the Education Department announced that the freeze would not affect student loans or Pell Grants.

"The temporary pause does not impact Title I, IDEA, or other formula grants, nor does it apply to Federal Pell Grants and Direct Loans under Title IV [of the Higher Education Act]," Education Department spokesperson Madi Biedermann said in a statement.

In addition to the federal financial aid programs that fall under Title IV, Title I provides financial assistance to school districts with children from low-income families. The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, or IDEA, provides funding for students with disabilities.

The funding pause "only applies to discretionary grants at the Department of Education," Biedermann said. "These will be reviewed by Department leadership for alignment with Trump Administration priorities."

But questions remain about other aid for college.

The freeze could affect federal work-study programs and the Federal Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grant, which are provided in bulk to colleges to provide to students, according to Kalman Chany, a financial aid consultant and author of The Princeton Review's "Paying for College."

The disruption to federally backed research funding also poses a threat to college programs and staff.

'Lots of reasons to still be concerned'

"There are lots of reasons to still be concerned," said Jonathan Fansmith, a senior vice president at the American Council on Education.

"The administration has made it clear the executive orders will have implications for a huge range of existing awards and grants," he said. "Those have implications for campuses and there is no more clarity in that regard than there was before."

At Morehouse, "a huge portion of our faculty is supported by grants," Thomas said. "If we can't run the college, colleges like ours will probably be forced to drastically shrink themselves or close."

Morehouse, located in Atlanta and founded in 1867, has more than 2,200 students.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.