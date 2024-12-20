Money editor and CFP: The top 4 tips I give my friends who want to avoid overspending around the holidays

From Black Friday to the end of the year, it can feel like there's a constant pull to spend, spend, spend on an endless number of parties, gifts and events. Without careful oversight, it can be easy to go overboard.

As a money editor and certified financial planner professional, spending too much is something I think and talk about a lot. I've previously overdone it on the holidays myself, and tapped out is not a fun way to start a new year.

Luckily, I've also learned a number of strategies to make it easier to budget during a spendy period.

Here's what I tell my friends when they ask how to avoid overspending around the holidays.

4 money strategies you can use right away

We're in the thick of the holiday season, and you may be looking for strategies you can put to use immediately. Here are four things you can do right now to maximize your budget without overspending.

1. Set a hard boundary

Take a look at your budget to determine the absolute most you can comfortably spend on gifts and events this season. Then be vocal about it.

Let your friends and family know when you can't afford something. It's OK to say, "I'm choosing to focus on X, Y and Z this year, so I won't be able to attend that event."

2. Prioritize

Now that you know how much you have to spend, list out all of the possible ways you could use that cash. What are your top priorities? Consider everything between today and New Year's, from your work gift exchange to brunch on Jan. 1.

Knowing you want to save up for something at the end of the season can help you determine what you're able to say yes to now. You can even prioritize within a plan. Yes, you'll buy tickets to see the Nutcracker, but no, you can't make it for dinner out beforehand, for instance.

3. Use cash

Take out the amount you determined above in cash and stick to that for the next month.

For many people, seeing their money physically dwindle is a tactile reminder of the budget they want to stick to. When you're out of cash, you're done spending.

4. Unsubscribe

If holiday discounts and after-Christmas sales are your weakness, try unsubscribing from retailers' email lists or filtering them directly into spam. Avoiding the sale altogether may help you avoid temptation.

3 ways to start fresh in 2025

It's never too early to start planning, especially if you know there are certain times of year you're likely to overspend, such as on a summer vacation or around the winter holidays. As the new year rolls in, here are three ways to make it easier on yourself going forward.

1. Start a sinking fund

This time of year can be expensive because everything piles up at once. One way to combat that is to save up throughout the year so you have a larger budget for the last few months.

Look back at how much you spent this year. Make sure to include everything — not just gifts, but Uber rides, holiday tips and any other related expenses. If that's a comfortable amount, divide by 12 and set that amount aside every month.

It's much less daunting to save $100 a month than to spend $1,200 all at once.

2. Buy gifts throughout the year

If gift giving is a non-negotiable for you, start picking up gifts whenever you see something someone on your list would like.

I always exchange Christmas and birthday presents with my best friend, so whenever I see a potential gift for her, I grab it. That helps me spread out the cost throughout the year.

3. Choose an alternative to gift giving

If gifts are eating into your budget, consider suggesting a few alternatives to your family and friends. There's a good chance you're not the only one in search of a more affordable option.

Here are a few ideas to get you started:

Do a Secret Santa-type exchange instead of buying presents for each person

Offer gifts of service, such as babysitting while your friends take a night — or weekend — for themselves

Thrift gifts instead of buying everything new

Skip the gifts all together in favor of a group activity, such as a theater performance, trip to a museum or nice dinner out

