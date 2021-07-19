Money Report

MLB's Male-Heavy Culture ‘Is Changing,' Says Heidi Watney on Eve of Historic All-Female Broadcast

By Emily DeCiccio, CNBC

  • MLB Network host and reporter Heidi Watney will co-host the pre- and post-game show for Tuesday night’s first-ever all-female MLB broadcast featuring the Baltimore Orioles against the Tampa Bay Rays.
  • "I feel that, in the game, even from when I became the Red Sox reporter in 2008, until now, there's been a big change in the game,” Watney said.
The male-heavy culture of Major League Baseball is changing, said MLB Network host and reporter Heidi Watney, on the eve of her historic role as part of the first ever all-female MLB broadcast.

"I think it's really changing, I really do believe that," Watney said on CNBC's "The News with Shepard Smith." 

"I'm not just saying that because I'm out here as someone who kind of feels like I'm a spokesperson for MLB, being on the network side of things. I feel that, in the game, even from when I became the Red Sox reporter in 2008, until now, there's been a big change in the game."

Watney is set to co-host the pre- and post-game show with Lauren Gardner for Tuesday night's broadcast featuring the Baltimore Orioles against the Tampa Bay Rays. Orioles announcer Melanie Newman is scheduled to call the game with MLB.com host Sarah Langs. Alanna Rizzo will report on the field.

Watney pointed to Miami Marlins General Manager Kim Ng, the first female GM in the MLB, as a sign of the changing landscape of baseball.

"Who would have thought that the first female GM in all of American pro sports would be here in baseball? And there she is and doing wonderful things in Miami with Derek Jeter," Watney said. 

Tuesday night's game between the Orioles and Rays will be the MLB Game of the Week and be broadcast on YouTube. 

