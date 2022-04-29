MLB Suspends Dodgers Star Pitcher Trevor Bauer for 2 Seasons Over Violation of Sexual Assault Policy

MLB suspended Trevor Bauer for two seasons after completing an investigation into sexual assault allegations against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher.

MLB suspended Trevor Bauer for two seasons after completing an investigation into sexual assault allegations against the star Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher, Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Friday.

In a statement, the league said Bauer violated its Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy and wouldn't be paid during the suspension, which amounts to 324 games. In 2021, Bauer signed a three-year deal with the Dodgers worth $102 million.

Bauer, 31, has been on administrative leave since July 2021 amid a criminal investigation of claims that he sexually assaulted a woman in brutal incidents.

In a Twitter post Friday, Bauer said he plans to appeal MLB's decision.

"In the strongest possible terms, I deny committing any violation of the league's domestic violence & sexual assault policy," he wrote. "I am appealing this action and expect to prevail. As we have throughout this process, my representatives & I respect the confidentiality of the proceedings."

The Dodgers said they are aware of MLB's decision and declined to further comment due to Bauer's plans to appeal.

Bauer last played in the MLB in 2021. He posted an 8-5 record in 17 games before being placed on leave. He won the 2020 National League Cy Young Award with the Cincinnati Reds after going 5-4 with a 1.72 ERA in the MLB's shortened pandemic season.

In February 2021, Bauer signed a unique three-year deal with the Dodgers. The contract made him one of the highest-paid players per year.

– CNBC's Dan Mangan and Steve Kopack contributed to this article.