Missiles Hit Homes in Kyiv; EU Delegation Travel to Ukraine's Capital. Follow Our Live Updates

This is CNBC's live blog tracking Tuesday's developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Russian shells have hit several residential buildings in Kyiv, the city's mayor said Tuesday morning.

The attack on Ukraine's capital comes as Russian and Ukrainian officials are set to continue talks, following a fourth round of negotiations yesterday.

Elsewhere, the prime ministers of Poland, Slovenia and the Czech Republic have announced that they will travel to Kyiv on Tuesday to meet with the leaders of Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine talks set to resume today

Talks between Russia and Ukraine are expected to continue Tuesday following a fourth round of negotiations yesterday.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a participant in the talks, said Monday that the negotiations had taken "a technical pause … until tomorrow."

He said a break was being taken to carry out "additional work in the working subgroups and clarification of individual definitions."

— Chloe Taylor

Poland, Slovenia and Czech Republic leaders heading to Kyiv

The prime ministers of Poland, Slovenia and the Czech Republic — all members of both NATO and the EU — will travel to Kyiv today to meet with Ukraine's president and prime minister.

Poland's deputy prime minister will also join the delegation.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and his Czech counterpart Petr Fiala both said in statements Monday morning that the visit had been organized in consultation with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The U.N. had also been informed of the visit, they said.

"The purpose of the visit is to confirm the unequivocal support of the entire European Union for the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine," the statements added. "The aim of this visit is also to present a broad package of support for the Ukraine and Ukrainians."

— Chloe Taylor

Russia attempting to ‘subvert Ukrainian democracy,’ UK warns

"Reporting suggests that Russia may seek to stage a 'referendum' in Kherson in an attempt to legitimize the area as a 'breakaway republic' similar to Donetsk, Luhansk and Crimea," the U.K. Ministry of Defense said in an intelligence update on Tuesday.

Kherson, the first major Ukrainian city to be captured by forces after Russia launched its invasion, has been the scene of protests against Russian occupation in recent weeks. The U.K.'s intel update on Tuesday said that further protests were seen in the city yesterday, with Russian forces reportedly firing warning shots in an attempt to disperse peaceful protesters.

Elsewhere, Russia is reported to have installed its own mayor in the city of Melitopol, according to the U.K., following the reported abduction of the city's elected mayor on Friday. The U.K.'s update said the mayor of Dniprorudne is also thought to have been abducted by Russian forces.

"Russia is likely to make further attempts to subvert Ukrainian democracy as it attempts to consolidate political control of Ukraine," the British Ministry of Defense said.

— Chloe Taylor

Shells have hit several residential buildings, Kyiv mayor says

Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko has said shells hit several residential buildings in the Ukrainian capital early this morning.

Two high-rise buildings in Kyiv's Sviatoshyno district, one high-rise building in the Podil district, and a private house were hit by Russian ammunition, he said in a Telegram post.

"The entrance to one of the metro stations was damaged by the shock wave," Klitschko added, according to an NBC News translation. "There are victims in residential buildings, the information is being clarified. Rescuers and medics are working on the ground."

— Chloe Taylor

