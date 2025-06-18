Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman's home broken into days after her murder

Police are investigating a break-in at Democratic state Rep. Melissa Hortman's home, days after she and her husband were shot and killed in a politically motivated attack.

"The home appeared to have been searched by an unknown individual; however, the family has indicated that they don't believe anything is missing," police said in a statement.

Vance Luther Boelter, the suspect in the killing of Hortman and her husband, was arrested late Sunday and faces state and federal charges.

An individual broke into the home of murdered Minnesota Democratic state Rep. Melissa Hortman on Tuesday night, law enforcement officials said Wednesday.

The break-in occurred just three days after Hortman and her husband Mark were shot and killed Saturday morning in a politically motivated attack that shocked the nation.

"At 8:00am Brooklyn Park Police were alerted to an overnight break-in at the residence of late State Representative Melissa Hortman," the police said in a statement.

"It was discovered that the plywood covering the rear window of the home had been pried off and the window broken to gain entry," Brooklyn Park police said.

Police added that "all evidence related to the homicides had been collected" before the break-in.

The break-in occurred three days after Vance Luther Boelter, 57, allegedly impersonated law enforcement to gain entry into the Hortmans' home before shooting and killing them both.

Boelter is also accused of shooting Minnesota Democratic state senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, in their home in a separate attack the same morning. The couple is expected to survive their injuries.

Boelter was apprehended by authorities late Sunday night after a massive manhunt that officials said was the largest in state history.

In addition to the attacks on the Hortmans and the Hoffmans, Boelter also visited the homes of two other Minnesota lawmakers on Saturday morning, "with the intent to kill them," authorities said Monday.

Boelter is currently in custody, facing both state and federal charges for the attacks. Some of the charges he faces could carry the death penalty if he is convicted, authorities said.