Minnesota lawmaker killed in ‘politically motivated assassination,' Gov. Tim Walz says

Former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were shot and killed early Saturday in what appears to be a "politically motivated assassination," Gov. Tim Walz said.

"Out state lost a great leader and I lost the dearest of friends," Walz said during a news conference.

Walz also said that Minnesota state senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were shot multiple times. They remained alive as of Saturday morning.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.