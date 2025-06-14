Money Report

Minnesota lawmaker killed in ‘politically motivated assassination,' Gov. Tim Walz says

By Erin Doherty, CNBC

Minnesota Legislature House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park held a morning press conference to lay out the priorities of the DFL majority Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 St. Paul, Minn.
Glen Stubb | Star Tribune | Getty Images

Former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were shot and killed early Saturday in what appears to be a "politically motivated assassination," Gov. Tim Walz said.

"Out state lost a great leader and I lost the dearest of friends," Walz said during a news conference.

Walz also said that Minnesota state senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were shot multiple times. They remained alive as of Saturday morning.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

