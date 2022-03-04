Microsoft Halts All New Product and Service Sales in Russia

Microsoft said Friday it's suspending all new sales of products and services in Russia.

The company said it's also stopping many aspects of its business in Russia in compliance with government sanctions rules.

Brad Smith, Microsoft's president, announced the decision Friday as Western businesses continue to boycott Russia after it began its invasion of Ukraine last week. Microsoft didn't clarify whether existing services will continue to be available.

Microsoft said it's working closely with the governments of the U.S., U.K. and the European Union and is also suspending "many aspects" of its business in Russia in compliance with coordinated government sanctions.

"We believe we are most effective in aiding Ukraine when we take concrete steps in coordination with the decisions being made by these governments and we will take additional steps as this situation continues to evolve," Smith wrote.

Earlier this week, Microsoft said it was working to keep Ukraine informed of cyberattacks. Attackers have gone after Ukrainian military institutions and manufacturers, as well as several other Ukrainian government agencies, Smith wrote in a separate post Monday.

Other U.S. tech companies have limited their involvement in Russia amid the Ukraine invasion. Apple said Tuesday it would stop selling products on its Apple store in the country. Google has paused all ads in Russia, while Airbnb suspended all operations in Russia and Belarus.

