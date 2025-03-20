Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Micron shares jump on earnings beat, rosy guidance as data center revenue triples

By Ashley Capoot, CNBC

Signage outside the Micron offices in San Jose, California, on Dec. 17, 2024.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Micron reported fiscal second-quarter results that beat analysts' estimates and offered better-than-expected guidance.
  • Revenue increased 38% from a year earlier to $8.05 billion.
  • Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said data center revenue tripled from a year ago.

Micron shares popped 6% in extended trading on Thursday after the company reported second-quarter results that beat analysts' estimates and offered better-than-expected guidance.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Here's how the company did:

  • Earnings per share: $1.56, adjusted vs. $1.42 expected by LSEG.
  • Revenue: $8.05 billion vs. $7.89 billion expected by LSEG.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Revenue increased 38% from $5.82 billion during the same period last year, Micron said in a press release. The memory and storage solutions company reported net income of $1.58 billion, or $1.41 per share, up from $793 million, or 71 cents per share, in the year ago quarter.

Data center revenue tripled, the company said.

Revenue for the fiscal third quarter will be about $8.8 billion, Micron said, topping the $8.5 billion average analyst estimate, according to LSEG. Adjusted earnings will be roughly $1.57 a share, the company said, beating the $1.47 average estimate.

Money Report

news 5 mins ago

Trump signs executive order aimed at dismantling U.S. Department of Education

news 8 mins ago

Trump signs executive order to dismantle the Department of Education—'See you in court,' teachers' union says

Prior to Thursday's close, Micron shares were up 22% for the year, while the Nasdaq is down more than 8%.

Micron will host its quarterly call with investors at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us