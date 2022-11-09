Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Meta Shares Pop 5% as Wall Street Rallies Around Layoffs

By Ashley Capoot,CNBC

Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Shares of Meta jumped Wednesday after the company announced it will lay off more than 11,000 employees.
  • In a letter to the staff, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he is "sharing some of the most difficult changes we've made in Meta's history."

Shares of Meta closed up 5% Wednesday after the company announced it will lay off more than 11,000 employees.

Analysts at UBS were encouraged by Meta's announcement Wednesday and said they believe the layoffs are a clear sign that the company "gets it." The analysts reiterated their buy rating on Meta shares and said they liked Zuckerberg's comment about becoming "more capital efficient" in his employee memo.

"We think Meta cost reductions – across opex and capex - signals that the company hears investors, and we think the shares can move higher," they wrote in a Wednesday note.

Investors have been concerned about Meta's rising costs and expenses, which jumped 19% year over year in the third quarter to $22.1 billion. The company provided lukewarm guidance in late October for its upcoming fourth-quarter earnings which spooked investors and caused its shares to sink nearly 20%.

Meta's stock has lost more than 71% of its value so far this year and the company became the worst performer in the S&P 500 last week.

RBC Capital Markets analysts said the layoffs do not remedy the many challenges that Meta is facing, but that the "management's first olive branch is at least a start."

Money Report

news 4 hours ago

Supreme Court Leaked Landmark Case Years Before Roe Was Overturned, Ex-Abortion Activist Says in New Report

news 4 hours ago

These Are the 5 Traits Daters Say Are More Important Than Physical Attraction, According to a Recent Survey From Match

They maintained their outperform rating on Meta.

"While this announcement does nothing to alleviate the concerns around competition, signal loss and the perception of excessive Metaverse investment - it is the first sign the CEO has shown of being willing to acquiesce to shareholders' desire for investing a bit more judiciously given the various headwinds the business faces," the RBC analysts wrote in a note Wednesday.

Analysts at JPMorgan said they viewed Meta's headcount reductions favorably and that the layoffs could theoretically remove around $8 billion of costs for the company on an annual basis.

"While we had hoped the 2023 expense outlook would come down more, the workforce reduction overall is likely bigger than most people had expected and shows management is operating with increased discipline, especially after a tough almost 2 week period since reporting 3Q earnings."

--CNBC's Michael Bloom and Jonathan Vanian contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us