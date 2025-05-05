Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Messaging app used by Trump official suspends operations after reported hack

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

National Security Advisor Michael Waltz looks at his phone as he prepares for a TV interview at the White House on May 01, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Andrew Harnik | Getty Images
  • The messaging app that President Donald Trump's former national security advisor was seen using is temporarily suspending services following reports it was hacked.
  • "Out of an abundance of caution, all TeleMessage services have been temporarily suspended. All other Smarsh products and services remain fully operational," a company spokesperson said.

The messaging app that President Donald Trump's former national security advisor was seen using during a Cabinet meeting last week is temporarily suspending services following a reported hack, its parent company said Monday.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"TeleMessage is investigating a potential security incident," a spokesperson for Smarsh, which runs the app, told CNBC in a statement. "Upon detection, we acted quickly to contain it and engaged an external cybersecurity firm to support our investigation."

"Out of an abundance of caution, all TeleMessage services have been temporarily suspended. All other Smarsh products and services remain fully operational," the spokesperson said.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The potential hack of TeleMessage, an Israel-founded app that acts as a modified version of the encrypted messenger Signal, was first reported Sunday by the tech news site 404 Media.

The White House did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment on the temporary suspension of TeleMessage services.

Trump's then-national security advisor, Mike Waltz, was photographed with TeleMessage open on his phone during a Cabinet meeting last Wednesday.

Money Report

news 31 mins ago

FanDuel Sports Network touts streaming subscriber growth for regional games

news 55 mins ago

Waymo plans to double robotaxi production at Arizona plant by end of 2026

Trump had previously discouraged officials in his administration from using Signal in the wake of the leak controversy dubbed "Signalgate," when Waltz accidentally added a journalist to a private discussion of pending military plans.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us