McDonald's is about to report earnings. Here's what to expect

Investors have high expectations for the fast-food giant's second quarter.

The chain is likely to report a sales boost from its Grimace Birthday Meal.

McDonald's is expected to report its second-quarter earnings before the bell Thursday.

Here's what Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refinitiv are expecting:

Earnings per share: $2.79 expected

Revenue: $6.27 billion expected

The fast-food giant is often seen as a bellwether for the restaurant industry and the broader consumer environment, and investors have high expectations for its second quarter. McDonald's is expected to report same-store sales growth of 9.2%, according to StreetAccount estimates.

The chain will likely report a sales boost from its Grimace Birthday Meal at the tail end of the quarter. The meal combo, which included a photo-friendly purple milkshake, went viral on social media, fueled by nostalgia for the McDonaldland character.

But McDonald's executives have taken a more conservative outlook for the burger chain. Last quarter, CEO Chris Kempczinski said some customers have pushed back on price increases. He also warned about potential recessions hitting the U.S. and Europe later this year.

Shares of McDonald's have risen 10% this year, trailing the S&P 500's rise of 18% in the same period. McDonald's has a market value of $213 billion.