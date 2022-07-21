Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
business

Mattel CEO Says ‘Barbie' Movie Production Wrapped Thursday, Exactly a Year Before Release Date

By Krystal Hur, CNBC

Bellocqimages | Gc Images | Getty Images
  • Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz told CNBC's Jim Cramer that the company's highly anticipated Barbie movie finished production on Thursday.
  • "Today, we actually wrapped production, principal photography, for the Barbie movie, exactly one year before we release it theatrically worldwide with our partners, Warner Brothers," Kreiz said.

Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz told CNBC's Jim Cramer that the company's highly anticipated Barbie movie finished production on Thursday.

"What is special now is that today, we actually wrapped production, principal photography, for the Barbie movie, exactly one year before we release it theatrically worldwide with our partners, Warner Brothers. ... Look out for that," Kreiz said in an interview on "Mad Money."

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The chief executive has previously called the film, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and directed by Greta Gerwig, a "cultural event."

The film is part of Mattel's broader shift in strategy to becoming an IP, or intellectual property, company that produces more than just toys.

"As we continue to grow the toy side of the business, we're also putting together a strategy and continuing to see growth in our IP and capturing value in our incredible franchises outside of the toy aisle," Kreiz said.

Money Report

business 28 mins ago

San Francisco's Slow Recovery From Covid Has Left Small Businesses ‘Hanging On' for Tech Workers' Return

business 39 mins ago

Asia-Pacific Markets Slip as Inflation in Japan Inches Up

Mattel beat Wall Street estimates on earnings and revenue in its second quarter results after the close on Thursday. The toymaker reported earnings of 18 cents per share ex-items on revenue of $1.24 billion, compared with expectations of 6 cents per share on revenues of $1.10 billion. This is according to estimates from Refinitiv.

Kreiz noted in his "Mad Money" interview that the dolls segment grew by 5% in Mattel's latest quarter, led by Barbie and Polly Pocket. Barbie grew by 7%, he added.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

business
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us