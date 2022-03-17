Maserati to Go All-Electric Starting With New 1,200-Horsepower GranTurismo

Maserati plans to offer electric versions of its entire lineup beginning next year with a new GranTurismo car featuring more than 1,200 horsepower, the company said Thursday.

DETROIT – Luxury auto brand Maserati plans to offer electric versions of its entire lineup by 2025, starting next year with a new GranTurismo EV featuring more than 1,200 horsepower, the company said Thursday.

The GranTurismo "Folgore" will be the first all-electric vehicle for the famed Italian brand, which is owned by Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler. It's expected to have a top speed of nearly 190 mph and achieve 0-62 mph in under 3 seconds, the company said.

Following the GranTurismo next year will be an all-electric Grecale midsize SUV and a Grancabrio GT car. By 2025, Maserati also plans to add electric versions of its MC20 supercar, Quattroporte sedan and Levante SUV.

Maserati CEO Davide Grasso on Thursday described the EV transformation, including a target to go all-electric by 2030, as a "defining moment" for the more than century-old automaker.

Nearly all major automakers, specifically luxury ones such as Maserati, have announced plans for EVs to represent a majority, if not all, of their sales by 2030.

Preview images of the electric GranTurismo released Thursday showed a smooth exterior design for the four-seat coupe.

Maserati did not release expected pricing for the new EVs. Starting pricing for its current traditional models range from about $78,000 to more than $200,000.