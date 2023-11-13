Maryanne Trump Barry, sister of Donald Trump, dead at 86

Maryanne Trump Barry, a federal appellate judge and the older sister of former President Donald Trump, has died at 86 years old.

Barry spent two decades on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit before retiring in the midst of a civil misconduct investigation related to her family's alleged tax-dodging schemes.

Barry was appointed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit in 1999 by then-President Bill Clinton. She largely avoided the spotlight that was constantly pointed at her brother, first as a television host and business personality and then as the president of the United States.

She spent two decades on the Philadelphia-based appeals court before retiring in the midst of a civil misconduct investigation related to her family's alleged tax-dodging schemes.

Her retirement in 2019 ended that probe, which centered on whether Barry violated judicial conduct rules by participating in the schemes reported in a bombshell New York Times investigation.

A spokesman for the former president, 77, did not immediately respond to CNBC's requests for comment.

