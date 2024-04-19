Money Report

Man sets himself on fire outside Trump trial courthouse in New York

By Dan Mangan,CNBC and Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

Luiz C. Ribeiro | Tribune News Service | Getty Images
Fire extinguishers (R) are left at the park across from Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City after a man reportedly set himself on fire during the trial of US President Donald Trump, in New York City on April 19, 2024. 
Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images
A man set himself on fire Friday outside of the New York courthouse where a jury was being picked for the criminal hush money trial of former President Donald Trump.

The unidentified man, whose condition was unknown, was taken to a nearby hospital.

NBC News reported that the man was in an area across from Manhattan Supreme Court that is cordoned off for protestors. Flames from the fire reached 20 feet into the air.

The man's motives were unknown.

The last jury spots were being filled around the time the fire occurred. Trump was inside the courthouse at the time.

Officials told people inside the courtroom -- including Trump — that they were free to leave the building, which is located in lower Manhattan, close to a federal courthouse, City Hall and the Brooklyn Bridge.

CNBC has requested comment from the New York Police Department.

The area where the incident took place has been place has been filled this week with journalists, protesters, counter-protesters and other passersby seeking a glimpse of the historic trial site.

On Tuesday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams was spotted just outside the building.

This is developing news. Check back for updates.

