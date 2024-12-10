Money Report

Luigi Mangione rages about ‘insult to the American people' before UnitedHealthcare murder extradition hearing

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

Luigi Mangione is led into the Blair County Courthouse for an extradition hearing December 10, 2024 in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania. 
Jeff Swensen | Getty Images
An agitated Luigi Mangione yelled at reporters outside a Pennsylvania courthouse before a hearing on his possible extradition to New York to face a murder charge in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

"It's completely out of touch and is an insult to the American people and their lived experience!" Mangione shouted as he was led from a police car into the Blair County Court in Hollidaysburg.

The 26-year-old University of Pennsylvania graduate is accused in New York state court of fatally shooting Thompson on Wednesday outside the Hilton Hotel in midtown Manhattan, as the CEO headed to an investor meeting for his parent company, UnitedHealth Group.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
