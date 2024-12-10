Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Luigi Mangione charged with murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, court record shows

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

Luigi Mangione Arrives at Blair County Courthouse in Hollidaysburg, Pa..
NBC News
  • Prosecutors in New York charged Ivy League grad Luigi Mangione with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, court records show.
  • The charge came hours after Mangione was arraigned in a Pennsylvania courtroom on gun and other charges related to his arrest earlier Monday at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania.
  • Mangione is accused of gunning down Thompson as the CEO head into an investor meeting for UnitedHealth Group, the parent of his health insurance giant.

Prosecutors in New York on Monday charged Ivy League grad Luigi Mangione with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, court records show.

>Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

The charge came hours after Mangione was arraigned in a Pennsylvania courtroom on gun and other charges related to his arrest earlier Monday at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

Mangione, 26, was charged with murder, criminal possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a silencer and possession of a forged instrument in New York state court in Manhattan on Monday night, according to a court record.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us