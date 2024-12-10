Luigi Mangione charged with murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, court record shows

Prosecutors in New York charged Ivy League grad Luigi Mangione with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, court records show.

The charge came hours after Mangione was arraigned in a Pennsylvania courtroom on gun and other charges related to his arrest earlier Monday at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

Mangione is accused of gunning down Thompson as the CEO head into an investor meeting for UnitedHealth Group, the parent of his health insurance giant.

Mangione, 26, was charged with murder, criminal possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a silencer and possession of a forged instrument in New York state court in Manhattan on Monday night, according to a court record.

