Looking for work? These 2 AI skills can help you beat the competition, say career experts

Artificial intelligence is all over the workplace. And it's on your bosses' minds: 2 in 3 senior directors and C-suite executives say they would not hire someone without AI skills, according to the 2024 Work Trend Index Annual Report by Microsoft and LinkedIn.

With tons of AI courses available, it can be tough to narrow down how to make yourself marketable to hiring managers. Start by focusing on a couple that employers see as particularly valuable and that apply across a number of industries, experts say.

"Learning basic AI skills — such as prompt engineering, machine learning or data literacy — is the best insurance to shortcut your competitiveness against people who might have more experience," Aneesh Raman, chief economic opportunity officer at LinkedIn, previously told CNBC Make It.

No matter your specific industry or comfort level with tech, skills like prompt engineering and machine learning are highly valuable to hiring managers.

"You don't need a PhD in computer science," says Keith Spencer, certified professional resume writer and career expert at FlexJobs. "It's important to know how you can use AI in your own work to be more effective, efficient and productive."

Here are two AI skills that can help get you hired.

1. Prompt engineering

Prompt engineering, or prompting, is the practice of creating effective and meaningful searches to get the most out of generative AI tools such as ChatGPT. This is a crucial skill for everyone using AI, regardless of background or field, says Spencer.

"The output [of AI] depends on your input, and prompting is in your input," says Spencer. "You need to get good at asking good questions and giving the right directions to get the outcomes you're hoping for."

Prompt engineering can be used to analyze large datasets or identify key trends that impact your specific market. It can also be applied to nearly any industry.

"I cannot stress this enough: Prompt engineering is a gateway skill that you can use almost anywhere," Lydia Logan, IBM's vice president of global education and workforce development, told CNBC Make It in 2024. "It's a skill that can open the door to so many opportunities."

You can learn prompt engineering through various online courses, with both paid and free options available. Once you've completed a course or certificate program, highlight it on your resume and consider adding a specific section for AI skills on LinkedIn.

2. Machine learning

Machine learning is a subset of AI that teaches a computer to analyze datasets and identify patterns. It teaches computers to imitate the way humans learn, perform tasks on their own and improve their functioning through practice, according to IBM.

"There's a growing demand for professionals who can design and implement machine learning," according to a December 2024 report from Draup, a Texas-based platform that helps businesses use and understand AI to grow their workforces. Large language models, a subset of machine learning, can help companies build automated processes as well as chatbots, according to Draup. And technology is evolving rapidly.

By understanding and applying machine learning to AI, you can automate tasks, analyze large data sets and create useful problem solving processes, says Spencer. This can help your employer save time and position you as a person who can leverage new technology to solve your workplace's specific challenges.

Machine learning may not apply to all jobs. However, it may be a skill worth looking into in order to apply it to your specific industry, says Spencer.

