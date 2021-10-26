Live Updates of FDA Meeting on Pfizer's Covid Vaccines for Kids Ages 5 to 11

This is CNBC's live blog covering updates out of the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee meeting and vote on Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11.

The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee meets Tuesday for an all-day meeting on Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11.

Many parents are anxiously awaiting the approval with schools now open across the U.S. and the delta variant driving a surge in children's cases.

The White House outlined its plan last week to distribute the doses as soon as it's authorized by the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is expected to come early next month. The Biden administration said it's procured enough vaccine to inoculate all 28 million 5- to 11-year-olds in the U.S., and will distribute it in smaller dosing and with smaller needles to make it easier for pediatricians and pharmacists to administer to kids.

The meeting starts at 8:30 a.m. ET and is scheduled to wrap up around 5 p.m. with votes on whether to recommend the shots at the end of the day. The FDA is expected to quickly grant emergency approval for the shots before passing the matter on to the CDC for review next week.

Committee Chairman Monto says they will 'review the science'

Dr. Arnold Monto, who is the committee's acting chairman, opened the meeting at about 8:30 a.m. Monto is a leading epidemiologist at the University of Michigan's School of Public Health.



"There's been a lot of interest in this subject," he said in his opening remarks. The meeting is being conducted entirely online. "We are going to review the science here and make a decision that I know affects a lot of people."



–Berkeley Lovelace Jr.

FDA staff says the benefits generally outweigh the risks

Pfizer | Reuters

The staff of the Food and Drug Administration published an analysis late Friday, saying a smaller dosage of Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine appears to be safe and highly effective in kids ages 5 to 11.

FDA scientists noted the increased risk of myocarditis and pericarditis but said the benefits of the shots, including preventing severe disease, hospitalization and death, would generally outweigh the risk of the rare inflammatory heart conditions.

"If the myocarditis/pericarditis risk in this age group is lower than the conservative assumption used in the model, the benefit-risk balance would be even more favorable," they wrote.

–Berkeley Lovelace Jr.