Beyoncé

Levi's teases Beyoncé collaboration as denim trend takes hold

Levi Strauss created fan buzz on Monday after teasing a future collaboration with Beyoncé through a post on Instagram.

By Kristian Burt,CNBC

Beyoncé at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on April 1, 2024.
Michael Buckner | Billboard | Getty Images
  • Levi Strauss teased a potential partnership with Beyoncé in an Instagram post on Monday.
  • The post included an image of a woman wearing a cowboy hat and riding a horse with the caption "INTRODUCING: A New Chapter."
  • Levi's second-quarter earnings in June missed Wall Street's sales expectations, but the brand's leadership has maintained that the future of denim is bright.

Levi Strauss summoned the Beyhive on Monday after teasing a potential collaboration with Beyoncé in a post on Instagram.

The brand's shares briefly popped after the update and were last up about 1% Monday.

The post included an image of a woman wearing a cowboy hat and riding a horse with the caption "INTRODUCING: A New Chapter." Aside from the allusions to Beyoncé's latest album, "Cowboy Carter," Levi's also tagged the superstar's account in the post, fueling buzz from her fanbase, known as the Beyhive.

Beyoncé's country album, released earlier this year, features a song titled "LEVII'S JEANS."

Denim has been experiencing something of a boost of late, with brands such as American Eagle and Abercrombie & Fitch calling out the trend as helping to revitalize sales.

Levi's second-quarter earnings in June missed Wall Street's sales expectations, but the brand's leadership has maintained that the future of denim is bright. CEO Michelle Gass told analysts at the time that the growth in denim's popularity has never been higher, particularly with clothing items other than pants, such as denim skirts or dresses.

Representatives for Levi's did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment on the potential Beyoncé collaboration.

