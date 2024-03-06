European stocks close 1% higher after ECB meeting; Stoxx 600 breaches 500-point level for first time

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets closed higher Thursday as the European Central Bank's updated inflation forecast put the 2024 rally back on track.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally closed 1.05% higher at 503.45 points after surpassing the key 500 level for the first time during the session.

The European Central Bank held interest rates steady at a record 4%, as it revised its forecast for inflation in 2024 to 2.3% from 2.7%.

It also said euro zone growth would be weaker than previously expected this year, at 0.6%.

Markets, which had already zeroed in on rate cuts beginning in June, took the updated macro forecasts as a further sign for that month.

ECB President Christine Lagarde meanwhile said market pricing "seems to be converging better" with the ECB's own view.

Thursday's news "all but seals the deal that the bank will start easing policy at its June meeting, provided we don't see a blow up in both inflation and wages in the interim," Matthew Ryan, head of market strategy at Ebury, said. "This is now almost fully priced in by swap markets following today's announcement."

Elsewhere, Asia stocks rose after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday. He reiterated his stance that while the central bank could start cutting rates, it was "not immediately ready."

U.S. stocks were also higher in morning trade as investors digested the monetary policy outlook.

Europe stocks close higher

Europe's Stoxx 600 gained 1.05% Thursday, closing above the psychological level of 500 for the first time ever, as the European Central Bank's latest monetary policy meeting fueled bets on a June rate cut.

Technology stocks rallied 2.26% as health care gained 2.3%.

Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 were both around 0.7% higher, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended the session up 0.17%.

— Jenni Reid

European Central Bank holds interest rates steady

Kirill Kudryavtsev | Afp | Getty Images

The European Central Bank held interest rates steady Thursday and lowered its annual growth forecast.

The Bank now sees economic growth of 0.6% in 2024, down slightly from its prior forecast of 0.8%. Their inflation forecast for the year was brought to 2.3% from 2.7%.

Investors had been awaiting the March projections for an indication of when rate cuts may begin.

— Karen Gilchrist

Novo Nordisk shares climb 4.5% on fresh drug trial

Shares of Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk rose 4.5% in morning trade after it said it was expanding its focus to include cardiovascular disease treatment after a late-stage trial showed its Ozempic weight-loss drug delayed progression of chronic kidney disease in diabetes patients.

New data released Thursday also showed the company's experimental Amycretin drug boosted weight loss by 13%, according to Reuters.

Shares of Eli Lilly fell 2% in pre-market trade as competition heats up between the two major players in the obesity drug market.

— Karen Gilchrist

Hugo Boss shares tank 18% on lower sales forecast

Shares of Hugo Boss plunged 18%, before paring losses slightly Thursday, after warning that it may fail to meet its 2025 sales target amid weakening consumer demand.

The German high-end fashion brand was on course for its worst trading day since 2016, after it said it expects sales to grow more slowly in the coming year despite reaching 4.2 billion euros ($4.6 billion) in 2023 — an increase of 18% on the previous year.

Shares were trading 18% lower at 8:52 a.m. London time.

— Karen GIlchrist

Stocks on the move: Virgin Money up 36%, Teleperformance down 17%

Shares of financial services firm Virgin Money jumped 36% in early deals on news that it would be acquired by British bank Nationwide for £2.9 billion ($3.7 billion).

On the other end, French office services and call center company Teleperformance sank 17.7% after missing its full-year revenue target for 2023 and pointing to limited growth in the year ahead.

CEO Daniel Julien dismissed reports that artificial intelligence innovation posed a risk to the business. "AI is going to help you gather the data ... [but it] doesn't make the decisions," he told CNBC.

— Karen Gilchrist

'Exogenous shocks’ could threaten IPO market, Raymond James says

External shocks, such as as geopolitical events or still restrictive monetary policy, could undermine growing confidence in the IPO market, investment firm Raymond James said Thursday.

"Exogenous shocks remain a real threat," Sunaina Sinha Haldea, global head of private capital advisory, told CNBC. She added that technical flows — or sudden outflows of investment from one market to another — also risk causing disruption even as money begins to return to the market.

— Karen Gilchrist

UK house prices rise as cautious confidence returns

Busà Photography | Moment | Getty Images

U.K. house prices increased for the fifth consecutive month in February, in a sign that momentum is returning to the lacklustre real estate market, new data showed Thursday.

The average U.K. house price rose by 0.4% in February, marking an increase of 1.7% year-on-year, according to Halifax House Price Index.

Halifax Mortgages director Kim Kinnaird said that the data suggests cautious confidence is returning to the market in anticipation of a reduction in interest rates later this year.

"These figures continue to suggest a relatively stable start to 2024 and align with other promising signs of increased housing activity, such as mortgage approvals," she said.

— Karen Gilchrist

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open flat to lower Thursday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 3 points higher at 7,652, Germany's DAX down 13 points at 17,698, France's CAC 12 points lower at 7,943 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 75 points at 33,312, according to data from IG.

The European Central Bank will announce its latest monetary policy Thursday. On the earnings front, Continental, Lufthansa, ITV, Admiral Group and Kier are set to announce results.

— Holly Ellyatt