Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Klarna lands buy now, pay later deal with DoorDash, notching another win ahead of IPO

By MacKenzie Sigalos, CNBC

Buy now, pay later firms like Klarna and Block’s Afterpay could be about to face tougher rules in the U.K.
Nikolas Kokovlis | Nurphoto | Getty Images
  • DoorDash customers can soon buy with Klarna via full payments, interest-free installments, or deferred options aligned with payday schedules.
  • For Klarna, the announcement comes after the company recently became Walmart's exclusive buy now, pay later provider, overtaking Affirm.
  • The partnership strengthens Klarna’s position in the U.S. just before its anticipated debut on the New York Stock Exchange.

Klarna, the buy now, pay later lender that's headed for an initial public offering, said on Thursday that it's signed on DoorDash as a partner, another sign of momentum for public market investors.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

It's DoorDash's first BNPL alliance and gives users of the restaurant delivery service a new way to pay for meals. Klarna said in a press release that DoorDash customers will be able to pay in full at checkout, split payments into four equal interest-free installments, or defer to dates that align conveniently with payday schedules.

Klarna, which is headquartered in Sweden, filed its prospectus last week to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Revenue last year increased 24% to $2.8 billion, and adjusted operating profit was $181 million, swinging from a loss of $49 million a year earlier. CNBC reported on Monday that Klarna will be the exclusive provider of buy now, pay later loans for Walmart, taking a coveted partnership away from rival Affirm.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"Our partnership with DoorDash marks an important milestone in Klarna's expansion into everyday spending categories," said David Sykes, Klarna's chief commercial officer, in Thursday's release.

Klarna, founded in 2005, said in its prospectus that it has 675,000 merchant partners in 26 countries. It's among the most hotly anticipated IPOs of the year following an extended stretch of historically little activity for new offerings.

Money Report

news 8 mins ago

February home resales jump much more than expected, despite higher mortgage rates

news 18 mins ago

There's a ‘danger zone' for retirees when the stock market dips. How to shield your portfolio

WATCH: Affirm shares fall on news of Klarna-Walmart deal

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us