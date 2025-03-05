Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Kenvue settles proxy fight with activist Starboard, adding three directors to its board

By Annika Kim Constantino, CNBC

Kenvue CEO Thibaut Mongon at the New York Stock Exchange for its initial public offering, May 4, 2023.
Source: NYSE
  • Kenvue settled its proxy fight with activist Starboard Value, adding three new directors to its board.
  • Starboard's Jeff Smith will join the board of the Johnson & Johnson spinoff, along with Sarah Hofstetter, president of Profitero, an eCommerce performance analytics platform, and Erica Mann, former head of pharmaceutical company Bayer's consumer health division.
  • Kenvue is the maker of iconic brands familiar to both investors and the broader public, such as Aveeno, Band-Aid, Listerine, Neutrogena, Tylenol and J&J's namesake baby powder and shampoo

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Kenvue settled its proxy fight with activist Starboard Value, adding three new directors to its board.

Starboard's Jeff Smith will join the board of the Johnson & Johnson spinoff, along with Sarah Hofstetter, president of Profitero, an eCommerce performance analytics platform, and Erica Mann, former head of pharmaceutical company Bayer's consumer health division.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"Sarah's brand building and digital marketing expertise, Erica's global consumer health industry experience, and Jeff's investor perspective and extensive service on corporate boards will further strengthen the Board with complementary, value-additive skillsets," said Larry Merlo, Chair of Kenvue's Board, in a statement Wednesday.

CNBC reported in October that Starboard had amassed a significant stake in the company and expressed disappointment in its management and share-price performance.

Kenvue is the maker of iconic brands familiar to both investors and the broader public, such as Aveeno, Band-Aid, Listerine, Neutrogena, Tylenol and J&J's namesake baby powder and shampoo.

Money Report

news 30 mins ago

If the Trump administration guts the CFPB, it could have ‘devastating effects,' says consumer advocate—what it means for your money

news 32 mins ago

The No. 1 communication mistake people make at work, from a Wharton psychologist—it can damage your reputation

J&J completed its separation from Kenvue in August 2023, but the pharmaceutical company still holds a stake in the consumer goods giant. It marked the biggest shake-up in J&J's nearly 140-year history.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us