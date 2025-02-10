Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Judge to consider extending pause on Trump's federal worker buyout plan

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba (not pictured) at the White House in Washington, U.S., Feb. 7, 2025. 
Kent Nishimura | Reuters
  • The federal judge who paused the Trump administration's offer of mass buyouts for government workers is set to hear arguments about the legality of the "deferred resignation" program.
  • Judge George O'Toole Jr. will consider arguments from a handful of employee unions and the Trump administration about whether to block the plan from resuming.

The federal judge who paused the Trump administration's offer of mass buyouts for government workers will hear arguments Monday afternoon about the legality of the "deferred resignation" program.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

More than 60,000 federal employees had reportedly taken the buyout offer when Judge George O'Toole Jr. issued a nationwide injunction last Thursday, pausing the program just hours before the deadline for workers to accept it.

In response, the U.S. Office of Personnel Management shifted that deadline to Monday at 11:59 p.m. ET, while assuring that the program "is NOT being blocked or canceled."

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

O'Toole, an appointee of former President Bill Clinton, in Monday's hearing will consider arguments from a handful of employee unions and the Trump administration about whether to block the plan from resuming.

The unions in court filings slammed the buyout plan as an "unlawful ultimatum," calling it a "sweeping and stunningly arbitrary action to solicit blanket resignations of federal workers." They are asking O'Toole for a temporary restraining order while they seek additional relief from the courts.

Demonstrators gather outside of the Office of Personnel Management in Washington, D.C. on February 7, 2025 to protest federal layoffs and demand the termination of Elon Musk from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). 
Bryan Dozier | Afp | Getty Images
Demonstrators gather outside of the Office of Personnel Management in Washington, D.C. on February 7, 2025 to protest federal layoffs and demand the termination of Elon Musk from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). 

The Trump administration told the judge that the buyouts are a key piece of President Donald Trump's efforts to overhaul the federal workforce, and argued that pausing the deadline would have "remarkably disruptive and inequitable repercussions."

Money Report

news 32 mins ago

33-year-old federal worker took Trump's buyout offer and resigned from Veterans Affairs: ‘You have to do what's best for your family'

news 34 mins ago

How a CEO's exit and a Jeep ‘comeback' led to Stellantis being the only automaker to advertise during Super Bowl 59

The hearing in U.S. District Court in Boston is set for 2 p.m. ET.

The roughly two million federal employees eligible for the buyout offer have been encouraged to accept it by Elon Musk, the head of Trump's so-called Department of Government Efficiency, which aims to slash the size of the federal bureaucracy.

The offer, made in a Jan. 28 email from OPM titled Fork in the Road, gave federal workers the option to immediately resign, and retain pay and benefits until Sept. 30.

To take the offer, they simply had to reply to the email by Feb. 6 with the word "Resign."

The unprecedented ultimatum quickly raised concerns about whether the Trump administration's plan was lawful.

Some legal experts said that since Congress has only appropriated funds through March 14, the Trump administration is making payment promises that it cannot guarantee.

Some federal officials have flagged concerns that department secretaries may be able to rescind employees' deferred resignation packages after they are accepted, leaving those workers without pay. OPM has denied that, pointing to a memo declaring that the government's assurances are binding.

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us