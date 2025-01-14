Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

JPMorgan Chase exec Daniel Pinto, longtime No. 2 to Jamie Dimon, will step down in June

By Hugh Son,CNBC

Daniel Pinto, president and chief operating officer of JPMorgan Chase, speaks during the Semafor 2024 World Economy Summit in Washington, DC, on April 18, 2024.
Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

JPMorgan Chase said Tuesday that Chief Operating Officer and President Daniel Pinto will step down from those roles in the coming months, elevating a potential successor to CEO Jamie Dimon to a key companywide role.

Pinto, who has worked at JPMorgan and a predecessor firm for more than four decades, will cease being COO and president in June and retire at the end of 2026, the bank said.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us