JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says the bank will let clients buy bitcoin

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said clients of the bank can now buy bitcoin, but he reiterated his long-held skepticism about cryptocurrencies.

The move puts JPMorgan alongside other major banks like Morgan Stanley, which already allows its financial advisors to pitch clients on some bitcoin ETFs for eligible clients.

While JPMorgan will offer bitcoin access, U.S. banks remain constrained by Federal Reserve rules restricting direct involvement with crypto firms.

JPMorgan Chase is finally allowing clients to buy bitcoin. But CEO Jamie Dimon is still a skeptic.

"We are going to allow you to buy it," Dimon said at the bank's annual investor day on Monday. "We're not going to custody it. We're going to put it in statements for clients."

The decision marks a notable step for the largest U.S. bank, particularly due to Dimon's history of criticizing the digital currency and the crypto market broadly, and is the latest sign of bitcoin's entry into mainstream investing. Since August, Morgan Stanley has allowed its financial advisors to pitch some spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds to qualifying clients.

Dimon made it clear that his personal view of bitcoin remains unchanged, highlighting issues like money laundering and the lack of clarity surrounding ownership, along with "the sex trafficking, the terrorism."

"I don't think you should smoke, but I defend your right to smoke," Dimon said. "I defend your right to buy bitcoin."

A JPMorgan spokesperson declined to elaborate on the bank's specific plans for bitcoin access. Until now, the company has limited its crypto exposure primarily to futures-based products, not direct ownership of bitcoin.

When crypto valuations were soaring in 2021, Dimon dismissed bitcoin as "worthless." He told lawmakers during a Senate hearing in late 2023 that he's "always been deeply opposed to crypto, bitcoin, etc.," and that, "The only true use case for it is criminals, drug traffickers … money laundering, tax avoidance." He said at the hearing that, "If I was the government, I'd close it down."

At the 2024 World Economic Forum in Davos, Dimon said, "Bitcoin does nothing. I call it the pet rock." He added that, "This is the last time I'm talking about the with CNBC, so help me God."

Morgan Stanley CEO Ted Pick told CNBC at this year's event in Davos that the investment bank is exploring ways to deepen its involvement in cryptocurrency markets, navigating the regulatory landscape under the pro-crypto administration of President Donald Trump.

Since President Trump took office in January, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency have rescinded their anti-crypto guidance. While banks can now custody crypto, thanks to the repeal of an accounting rule called SAB 121, they still face restrictions on working directly with crypto firms without explicit approval from the Federal Reserve.

