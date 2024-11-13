John Thune elected Senate majority leader

Republicans elected Sen. John Thune of South Dakota to be the Senate majority leader.

Thune defeated Texas Sen. John Cornyn and Sen. Rick Scott of Florida.

A number of allies of President-elect Donald Trump including Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson endorsed Scott to replace Sen. Mitch McConnell as GOP caucus leader.

Republicans elected Sen. John Thune of South Dakota to be the Senate majority leader on Wednesday.

Thune defeated Sen. John Cornyn of Texas and Sen. Rick Scott of Florida to replace Sen. Mitch McConnell as leader of the GOP caucus.

Thune is McConnell's current lieutenant, and Cornyn previously held that post.

Republicans are set to hold the majority in the Senate for the next two years, starting in early January. Democrats currently hold majority control of the chamber.

President-elect Donald Trump did not endorse a candidate in the contest for majority leader, but has long criticized McConnell, the Kentucky lawmaker who announced earlier this year he would not seek to retain the leadership post he has held for 18 years.

And a number of Trump's allies — Tesla CEO Elon Musk, conservative commentator Tucker Carlson, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — endorsed Scott.

Thune and Cornyn have previously criticized Trump.

Scott received the fewest votes of the three contenders and was eliminated in the first round of the closed-door ballot, which took place in the U.S. Capitol's Old Senate Chamber.

Thune defeated Cornyn in the second round, 29 to 24.

The vote came a week after Republicans secured control of the chamber by gaining four seats in elections last week.

Democrats do not plan to hold their leadership contests until early December.

"I am extremely honored to have earned the support of my colleagues to lead the Senate," Thune said in a statement. "This Republican team is united behind President Trump's agenda, and our work starts today."

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York congratulated Thune on his victory: "I look forward to working with him."