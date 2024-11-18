Jim Cramer weighs Nvidia stock after report of Blackwell AI chip overheating

CNBC's Jim Cramer discussed the stock of Nvidia in light of a report that the artificial intelligence darling is having overheating problems with servers for its newest graphics chips.

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday considered the stock of Nvidia in light of a report that the company is having overheating issues with servers for its newest graphics chips that enable advanced artificial intelligence functions. But Cramer wasn't overly concerned, saying he views the stock decline as an investing opportunity.

"Maybe this time really is the top, and it's all because of server meltdowns," he said. "I'm more inclined to think you're getting a buying opportunity in Nvidia thanks to The Information publishing a story that may, may simply not be that."

The Information reported that Nvidia's highly-anticipated Blackwell chips overheat when connected to custom servers, and it had asked suppliers to change server rack designs several times, causing some customers to worry about shipping delays. According to the outlet, a spokesperson for Nvidia declined to comment on whether the company finalized its server design, but said "GB200 systems are the most advanced computers ever created" and "the engineering iterations are normal and expected." CEO Jensen Huang has previously said on CNBC that demand for the chips is "insane."

Nvidia stock was down 1.29% by Monday's close, and investors are waiting to see what the $3.4 trillion-dollar company will say in its earnings report on Wednesday.

Cramer reiterated his faith in the company and the stock. He noted its meteoric rise over the past year and suggested that customers have "nowhere else to go for this kind of chip." Cramer also pointed out that Dell CEO Michael Dell, whose company is a major Nvidia customer, posted Monday that Nvidia's servers had started shipping. Cramer conceded that he's not sure how Nvidia's quarter will shake out if The Information's report is true, but he also said that oftentimes investors sell stocks based on information that isn't actually meaningful.

"Minutiae can shake you out of tremendous investments every time," he said.

Nvidia declined to comment on Cramer's commentary, but reiterated its previous statement to The Information about the alleged server issues.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Nvidia.

