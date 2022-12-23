Jim Cramer Says He Likes These 3 Communication Services Stocks for 2023

CNBC’s Jim Cramer offered investors a list of three communications services stocks that are buys in an otherwise “untouchable” group.

The communication services sector, one of 11 in the S&P 500, includes classic telecommunications companies, media and entertainment companies and some large internet companies.

"In an awful year for stocks, communication services was the worst group in the S&P 500, which is really saying something," he said. "Most of them are just plain out untouchable, but you've got my blessing to buy" T-Mobile, Disney and Netflix.

Here are his thoughts on each stock:

Cramer called the company the best-performing wireless carrier in the country and said he's a believer of the stock's ability to soar.

Disney will turn itself around now that CEO Bob Iger has returned to the helm, he predicted.

While Netflix struggled earlier this year due to subscriber losses, the company has since seen growth in subscriber numbers and introduced an ad-supported tier to help pad its balance sheet. "I'm feeling better and better about Netflix," Cramer said.

Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Disney.

