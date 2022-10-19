Jim Cramer Makes the Bull Case for Consumer Goods Stocks

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday told investors to consider adding shares of well-established consumer packaged-goods companies to their portfolios.

Cramer highlighted three companies' most recent quarterly results as examples of why investors should have such stocks on their shopping lists.

"Nobody's championing what actually works: these old-line consumer packaged-goods names that we all know," he said.

Cramer highlighted three companies' most recent quarterly results as examples of why investors should have such stocks on their shopping lists:

"I bet we get something similar from Bristol-Myers, Coca-Cola and Eli Lilly [when they report earnings]," he said.

Cramer also reiterated two points that he's made throughout this year: invest in boring companies with solid balance sheets and avoid money-losing companies that will likely struggle in a recessionary environment.

"The stocks that historically hold up best in recessions have been lost in the shuffle, namely the high-quality, well-capitalized companies with good balance sheets, big buybacks, meaningful dividends," he said.

Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson and Eli Lilly.

