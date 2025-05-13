Jim Cramer analyzes the impact of Trump's reversal on tariff policy

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday broke down the confusing market action that has unfolded since President Donald Trump pulled back from his harsher tariff policies.

Such action, Cramer said, came as a surprise to many major investors who had bet the president would maintain drastic duties on the U.S.'s major trading partners.

"Like it or not, President Trump Two morphed into President Trump One, and those who banked on him wrecking the stock market — well, they made a huge mistake," he said.

To Cramer, many major investors bet that Trump was determined to keep drastic tariffs on some of the U.S.'s key trading partners, especially China. That assumption sent the major indexes plummeting. But stocks started to rebound on Monday when the U.S. and China agreed to pause most of the new tariffs against each other. Much of Wall Street celebrated the move as a sign that tensions between the two global powers might start to ease, and some of Monday's momentum continued during Tuesday's session.

The S&P 500 closed up 0.72% and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.61%, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.64%. The 30-stock Dow was primarily dragged down by UnitedHealth, whose shares lost nearly 18% because it suspended its 2025 forecast and announced an abrupt change in leadership.

Cramer conceded that it's unclear why Trump started to change course on tariffs. But he guessed there could have been a "practical element" to the decision. The president could have realized it's unlikely there would be rate cuts to combat an economic slowdown brought on by the tariffs because they themselves cause inflation, Cramer continued.

He also offered a few reasons the market was able to rally so quickly after weeks of turmoil, including the notion that "the possibility of runaway inflation has taken a back seat." Without huge tariffs, he said, the Federal Reserve could more feasibly cut rates. Cramer also pointed out that there is limited supply on the market with few IPOs, and this earnings season was fairly strong.

"In retrospect, on April 9, when Trump posted on Truth Social, 'this is a great time to buy,' he nailed the bottom because, alas, he created the bottom," Cramer said. "He created it by hiking the ball at the worst possible time for the bears."

