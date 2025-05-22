Japan's core inflation climbs to 3.5%, highest in more than 2 years

The core inflation figure was higher than expectations of 3.4%.

Headline inflation climbed 3.6% from a year ago.

Japan's core inflation accelerated to 3.5% in April, government data showed on Friday, bolstered in part by surging rice prices, as the central bank considers pausing its rate hike posture to assess the impact of U.S. tariffs.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The core inflation figure, which strips out prices for fresh food, was higher than expectations of 3.4%, according to economists polled by Reuters, marking the highest level since January 2023.

Headline inflation climbed 3.6% from a year ago, steady from the prior month and staying above the Bank of Japan's 2% target for more than three years.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda has signaled his stance on intending to raise rates given price trends, while also citing the need to monitor closely the effects of U.S. tariffs.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.