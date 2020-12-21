Asia-Pacific Stocks Trade Lower as New Coronavirus Strain in U.K. Weighs on Investor Sentiment

Australia's retail sales jumped 7% in November as compared to October on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to preliminary retail trade figures released Tuesday by the country's Bureau of Statistics.

Developments surrounding the coronavirus pandemic will likely continue to weigh on investor sentiment, following the discovery of an infectious new Covid strain in the U.K. that has prompted tighter lockdowns and travel restrictions across Europe.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific declined in Tuesday morning trade following investor jitters overnight on Wall Street over a new coronavirus strain in the U.K.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 declined 0.84% in morning trade while the Topix index shed 1.2%. South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.6%.

Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.85%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.29% lower.

Australia's retail sales jumped 7% in November as compared with October on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to preliminary figures released by the country's Bureau of Statistics.

Following that data release, the Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7568, after dropping below $0.75 yesterday.

Developments surrounding the coronavirus pandemic will likely continue to weigh on investor sentiment, following the discovery of a new Covid strain in the U.K. that has prompted tighter lockdowns and travel restrictions across Europe.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 declined 0.4% to close at 3,694.92 while the Nasdaq Composite finished its trading day 0.1% lower at 12,742.52. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, on the other hand, gained 37.40 points to close at 30,216.45.

Currencies and oil

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 90.178 after a jump to levels above 90.8 earlier.

The Japanese yen traded at 103.31 per dollar, after strengthening from levels above 103.6 against the greenback yesterday.

Oil prices were lower in the morning of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures 0.53% lower at $50.64 per barrel. U.S. crude futures declined 0.56% to $47.70 per barrel.